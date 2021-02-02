Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pennexx (PNNX) has submitted to the United States Patent Trademark Office its formal application for "Systems and Methods for Running Social Media Marketing Campaigns." This application claims the benefit of U.S. Provisional Patent Application Serial No. 62/967,679 filed in 2020 and covers aspects of Pennexx's http://yoursocialoffers.com social media merchant marketing technology.



This is a significant milestone in the company that can increase future shareholder value and protects its existing technology.

Upon approval, a patent gives Pennexx the right to stop others from copying Pennexx's invention without permission. This would prevent other companies from competing with the company using its invention and increase its value as it protects its intellectual property. It would also put the company in a position to license the technology to other companies, providing another possible revenue source.

This patent will be viewable publicly upon publication by the U.S. patent office and covers a number of aspects of the Your Social Offers platform.

The inventors of the technology, Joseph Candito, and Vincent Risalvato selected Stephen Lewellyn of Lewellyn Law, PLLC https://lewellyn-law.com as the company's patent attorney as he has vast experience in the submission, execution, and defense of patents. A search of the USPTO reveals 186 results for patents Mr. Lewellyn has been involved in.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, has been an expert witness in billion-dollar patent and intellectual property cases such as Motorola vs. Microsoft, Kodak vs. HTC, and others. He noted, "Mr. Lewellyn is one of the best patent attorneys he has ever worked with."

Mr. Risalvato said, "I am very pleased with this, our first non-provisional patent application and thankful for my new association with Mr. Lewellyn. I believe that we will bring prosperity to the company through this and future patent applications and protect the companies' technology."

For More Information:

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito and Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.