Pomona, New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader and innovator in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, announced today that it had expanded both its breadth of product line and production capacity for the company’s best-in-class security seals designed specifically for the airline industry. In addition to its traditional line of fully customizable adjustable-length and padlock style airline seals, the New York-based company now includes both its patent-pending A-MVB™ antimicrobial seals as well as a fully recycled construction among its product options. CSS’s expanded capacity also enables the company to offer rapid turnaround times on even small volumes to airlines across the world.

“The global airline industry experienced a calamitous business slowdown in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic,” notes Claudia Coetzer, CSS’s Business Development Manager. “We recognize that the industry is slowly but certainly rebounding, and our intention is to support each and every airline by offering an expanded array of tamper-evident products and procurement solutions to meet their every need.”

“Furthermore,” Coetzer points out, “we are highly sensitive to the industry’s operational and financial pressures, and are prioritizing urgent, smaller orders to help airlines minimize inventory costs in the face of uncertain and fluctuating demand.”

With these latest product line extensions, CSS now offers an expanded variety of fully customizable tamper-evident seals that are manufactured in the USA and available with an extraordinarily wide array of size, strength, numbering, and printing options. The A-MVB™ option offers a unique formulation which specifically targets, repels, and deactivates or eliminates the metabolic and reproductive capacity of virus-hosting bacteria, as well as other microorganisms such as molds, fungi, and algae. The fully recycled plastic option extends to all adjustable and fixed-length security seals of both high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene constructions, the materials of choice for most airlines.

“Our customer-first orientation drives us to anticipate and act, rather than sit back and react,” explains Ray Townsend, Director of Manufacturing for CSS. “We’ve already seen airlines take advantage of our expanded menu of product constructions and options, and are extremely well-positioned to readily supply any airline across the world.”

Since its founding in 2010, CSS has been consistently recognized as one of the most innovative manufacturers of tamper-evident seals. The company credits its rapid growth to its customer-centric philosophy and targeted research and development that have produced an array of high-performance security products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, marking options, and unique designs and constructions to meet the specific security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint.

