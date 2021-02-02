NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPREE Interactive, previously known as HolodeckVR, a global leader in multiplayer, free-roaming commercial VR attractions, has successfully secured a multimillion euro investment of an undisclosed amount, backed by investors with successful exits to Disney, to expand global operations and strategic partnerships.
“Shopping malls are desperately seeking alternative revenue streams and innovative ways to utilize the floor space, SPREE provides scalable, revenue-driving solutions to retailers,” says Jonathan Nowak Delgado, Founder and Managing Director, SPREE Interactive.
SPREE Investor, Stephan Berendsen, Founder and Managing Director of Germany-based Berendsen Holding GmbH says: “After having sold my own company to Disney 15 years ago, I know what it takes for a company to become attractively scalable and profitable - and SPREE has the potential for both.”
SPREE’s Founder and Managing Director Jonathan Nowak Delgado says: “As we plan for our Series A round, we will continue to build upon our proprietary, patented sensor fusion technology, strategic partnerships and cutting edge content distribution platform - continuous innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our growth.”
ABOUT SPREE INTERACTIVE: SPREE Interactive is a pioneer in delivering turn-key large-scale, multiplayer, free-roaming commercial VR attractions, content and technologies to the location-based entertainment industry. Formerly known as Holodeck VR, SPREE systems are built upon proprietary, patented sensor fusion technology and a cutting edge content distribution platform. To learn more, visit https://jointhespree.com/.
