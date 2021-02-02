NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPREE Interactive , previously known as HolodeckVR, a global leader in multiplayer, free-roaming commercial VR attractions, has successfully secured a multimillion euro investment of an undisclosed amount, backed by investors with successful exits to Disney, to expand global operations and strategic partnerships.



SPREE Interactive secured its first exclusive, licensing partnership with VR Nerds to distribute the world’s first all-in-one, mobile free-roam, immersive VR eSports experience for Tower Tag, the largest VR eSport game globally, currently with over 1 million plays.





SPREE Interactive is doubling-down on the high-growth eSports market by providing all-in-one free-roam custom-solutions to the location-based entertainment market through their global partnership with Pico Interactive , creators of the Neo 2 headset that was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2020 List.





Three strong market drivers fuel SPREE's rapid expansion: global VR gaming estimated $92.31 billion by 2027, esports revenues to reach $1.5B by 2023 combined with increased foot traffic and explosive demand from shopping malls to find innovative ways to utilize the floor space.





SPREE's products deliver one of the highest ROI in the industry. Operators are recouping their investment in less than six months generating additional revenue with an average of 2,500 plays per location, per month for enterprise clients like Family Entertainment Centers.





SPREE's content strategy is to become the Netflix of hyper-immersive social virtual reality experiences, enabling third party content developers like VR Nerds, and Hollywood FX studio PIXOMONDO to develop for its open platform.





SPREE systems are built upon proprietary, patented sensor fusion technology and cutting edge content distribution platform; currently integrated into VR Roller Coasters , VR Bumper Cars , and arena scale VR free-roam attractions globally, with other AAA VR content partnerships in development.





SPREE is preparing for a Series-A later this year to build upon SPREE's proprietary, patented technology, strategic partnerships, content distribution and global expansion.



“Shopping malls are desperately seeking alternative revenue streams and innovative ways to utilize the floor space, SPREE provides scalable, revenue-driving solutions to retailers,” says Jonathan Nowak Delgado, Founder and Managing Director, SPREE Interactive.

SPREE Investor, Stephan Berendsen, Founder and Managing Director of Germany-based Berendsen Holding GmbH says: “After having sold my own company to Disney 15 years ago, I know what it takes for a company to become attractively scalable and profitable - and SPREE has the potential for both.”

SPREE’s Founder and Managing Director Jonathan Nowak Delgado says: “As we plan for our Series A round, we will continue to build upon our proprietary, patented sensor fusion technology, strategic partnerships and cutting edge content distribution platform - continuous innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our growth.”

ABOUT SPREE INTERACTIVE: SPREE Interactive is a pioneer in delivering turn-key large-scale, multiplayer, free-roaming commercial VR attractions, content and technologies to the location-based entertainment industry. Formerly known as Holodeck VR, SPREE systems are built upon proprietary, patented sensor fusion technology and a cutting edge content distribution platform. To learn more, visit https://jointhespree.com/ .

ABOUT PICO INTERACTIVE: Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery. With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

