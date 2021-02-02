New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) (LON:TILS) hails positive results from Brazil coronavirus study of breakthrough nasally-administered antibody treatment click here



- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) files patent protection for its newest compound TD-010 to treat anxiolytic-use disorder click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) files a preliminary prospectus for an upcoming equity financing click here

- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) commences new 2,700 metre drill program at Virginia silver project in Argentina click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSX:CBD.U) (FRA:8OO) announces exclusive partnership with racing team Loenbro Motorsports for 2021 season click here

- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NEO:MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) (FRA:MMQ) unveils changes at the top as it advances its psychedelic medicine strategy click here

- Nabis Holdings Inc (CSE:NAB) (OTCMKTS:NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) provides update on its Arizona cannabis operations; settles lawsuit click here

- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSX:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) subsidiary acquires La Yesca silver project in Mexico click here

- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) aims to kick off 25,000m of drilling at Homestake Ridge gold-silver project this summer click here

- African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) (FRA:3A61) says latest drilling at flagship Kobada gold project augurs well for expanding resources click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com