SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEY’S FEES AND EXPENSES



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To: All individuals and/or entities and their assignees who are citizens of the United States who lent money to Diversified Financing LLC, Sonoqui LLC or any of the ALT Money Investments LLC, ALT Money Investments II, LLC, ALT Money Investments III LLC, ALT Money IV LLC and in exchange received a promissory note and/or membership interest issued by Diversified, Sonoqui or any of the ALT Money Investments entities indicating that the money would thereafter be loaned to Collins Asset Group, LLC (the “Class”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, that the Court-appointed Class Representatives, on behalf of themselves and all members of the Class, and Collins Asset Group, LLC (“CAG”) have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the “Action”) in the amount of $15,755,000 (the “Settlement”).

An approval hearing shall take place before the Court on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1708 of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, located at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 75 Ted Turner Drive, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303-3309 to determine whether: (a) the proposed settlement class should be certified for settlement purposes pursuant to Rule 23; (b) the settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate and, in accordance with the settlement's terms, this matter should be dismissed with prejudice; (c) class counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; (d) the application for the class representatives to receive service awards should be approved; and (e) any other matters the Court deems necessary and appropriate will also be heard. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the net Settlement.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents, the Settlement Agreement, and Order Preliminarily Approving Settlement and Providing For Notice, dated January 13, 2021 by visiting the website of the Settlement Administrator, www.diversifiedlendingclassaction.com, or by contacting the Settlement Administrator at:

RG2 Claims Administration, LLC

P.O. Box 59479

Philadelphia, PA, 19102-9479

info@rg2claims.com

(866) 742-4955

(215) 979-1620

Settlement Website: www.diversifiedlendingclassaction.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Class Counsel:

The Doss Firm, LLC



Jason R. Doss



The Brumby Building



127 Church Street, Suite 220



Marietta, Georgia 30060



www.dossfirm.com



770-578-1314



Levine, Kellogg, Lehman, Schneider + Grossman, LLP



Jason L. Kellogg



201 South Biscayne Boulevard, 34th Floor



Miami, FL 33131



www.lklsg.com



305-403-8788

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the net Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form with Reasonable Documentation as defined in the Settlement Agreement and in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Order Preliminarily Approving Settlement and Providing For Notice dated January 13, 2021, by May 13, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Order Preliminarily Approving Settlement and Providing For Notice dated January 13, 2021, such that it is postmarked no later than April 3, 2021. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Class Counsel’s Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court or with the Settlement Administrator instructions set forth in the Order Preliminarily Approving Settlement and Providing For Notice dated January 13, 2021, such that it is postmarked no later than April 3, 2021.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.