Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Tricol Biomedical family of hemostatic products with Medline Industries, a healthcare company doing business in more than 90 countries worldwide. Innovative hemostatic products, such as Tricol’s ChitoPulse radial band, are being introduced as part of the Tricol-Medline exclusive agreement.

Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Tricol Biomedical family of hemostatic products with Medline Industries, a healthcare company doing business in more than 90 countries worldwide. Innovative hemostatic products, such as Tricol’s ChitoPulse radial band, are being introduced as part of the Tricol-Medline exclusive agreement.

Portland, OR, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Tricol Biomedical family of hemostatic products with Medline Industries, a healthcare company doing business in more than 90 countries worldwide. The new distribution agreement takes effect immediately for an initial term of 5 years with annual increases in minimum purchases.

Tricol Biomedical is a fully integrated medical device company focused on bleeding control and wound care technology. Tricol is an innovative company, with over 60 patents and 32 clinical publications, manufacturing life-saving hemostatic product families like HemConTM and OneStopTM. Tricol products are successfully used to meet a variety of medical needs—from Trauma Management to Procedural Care to Consumer Care—and the Tricol product portfolio now features over-the-counter advanced wound care products as well.

“This Distribution Agreement with Medline Industries is consistent with our strategy to drive Tricol Biomedical revenue through large distribution channels that will leverage our expertise in hemostatic technologies” says Chris Rowland, President & CEO of Tricol Biomedical. “Tricol is pleased to add Medline to our growing distribution team, and we are looking forward to broadening our HemConTM and OneStopTM product brands through Medline’s very capable U.S. sales organization. This agreement is an organic extension of the strong relationship we already have with Medline Consumer Products, and we are delighted that they recognize the quality and innovation of our broad family of hemostatic products.”

“We look forward to offering our customers outstanding product solutions from Tricol Biomedical,” said Jared Rosinski, Director of Product Management of Medline. “The addition of the HemConTM and OneStopTM brand of advanced hemostatic products to our portfolio supports our goal of arming our team with cutting-edge products that provide better clinical outcomes and value to our providers and patients.”

To learn more about bleeding control products from Tricol Biomedical, please visit www.tricolbiomedical.com

About Tricol Biomedical

Tricol Biomedical is a fully integrated medical device company that is dedicated to significantly advancing the standard of care in hemostatic and wound care solutions with the HemCon brand of products. Tricol offers an innovative focus on bleeding control products from Trauma Management to Procedural Care to Consumer Care, and the Tricol portfolio now features over-the-counter advanced wound care products as well. Tricol Biomedical is fully committed to innovation in bleeding control and wound care technology. www.tricolbiomedical.com

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country’s largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com

Attachment

Christopher Rowland Tricol Biomedical 503-904-1164 Chris.rowland@tricolbiomedical.com