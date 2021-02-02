COSTA MESA, Calif. and LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC and Harbor Capital Leasing, Inc. today announced a partnership to accelerate the growth and momentum of their leasing organizations.



Independent material handling equipment lessor, Harbor Capital, has joined forces with established, independent technology leasing company, Insight Investments, to accelerate ongoing expansion for both leasing organizations. The partnership establishes one of the largest North American privately held independent lessors with $1.2 Billion in assets under management.

“Harbor Capital’s reputation in material handling leasing services is second to none. We are proud to partner with their team and expand our footprint in this space,” said Chris Czaja, President of Insight Investments, LLC. “Broadening our scope with access into the material handling industry through Harbor Capital’s expertise and established relationships, demonstrates Insight Investments’ commitment to becoming the clear leader in independent business equipment leasing.”

Under the partnership agreement, each company will continue to operate and serve customers independently. Harbor Capital will have access to the experience and expertise of Insight Investment’s three technology related business units and will gain capital and logistical support to help grow its business. Insight Investments will obtain immediate entry into a new leasing asset class through its relationship with Harbor Capital.

“Harbor Capital is a leader in its field and poised for growth,” said Jane Rethmeier, CEO of Harbor Capital. “Insight Investments has the resources and experience to provide us with the capital support we need to scale quickly. This is a significant competitive advantage as it enables us to accelerate our business while staying focused on exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

Insight Investments’ financing organization delivers financially transparent technology leasing solutions for businesses acquiring hardware, software and services. As a private, family-owned organization with more than 30 years of experience, Insight Investments provides customers with solutions that address the entire equipment lifecycle including its IT Refresh Contract, Asset Management Online System (AMOS) and Asset Return & Remarketing Center centrally located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Harbor Capital is an independent equipment lessor that provides equipment finance, asset management and portfolio servicing for public and private sector companies in a breadth of industries with a primary focus on material handling equipment.

“We have known Insight for many years and this partnership makes perfect sense,” said Russ Cohen, President of Harbor Capital. “Both our companies take a hands-on approach to working with clients, addressing individual needs and providing comprehensive, transparent and flexible leasing arrangements. By coming together, we have created a formidable, truly independent alliance that can offer substantial additional value to our respective customers.”

To contact Insight Investments’ financing division, Insight Financial Services, please visit: https://ifsleasing.com/.

For information on Harbor Capital’s material handling equipment leasing programs please visit: https://harborcapital.net/ .

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their technology acquisition, leasing, and management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.

About Harbor Capital Leasing, Inc.

Harbor Capital Leasing, Inc. is an independent equipment leasing specialist providing equipment finance, asset management and portfolio servicing for the benefit of companies in the public and private sector. Our customer base includes many Fortune 500 companies covering a breadth of industries including chemical, automotive, paper and food processing. Since our original entrance into the marketplace in 1984, Harbor has developed a network of customers that continue to utilize our expertise and depend on our capabilities to meet their capital requirements.

