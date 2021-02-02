Planned acquisition bolsters continuous testing platform with leading scriptless test automation solution



Planned addition of scriptless test automation expands and complements company’s existing capability set, enabling continuous testing leader to serve broader range of users and use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AutonomIQ , a leading provider of scriptless test automation solutions. AutonomIQ leverages powerful AI and ML capabilities to help users quickly and easily create and execute tests for modern SaaS and low-code applications. The planned acquisition further expands and enriches the depth and breadth of the Sauce Labs portfolio, adding scriptless test automation to a growing capability set that now also includes API testing, visual testing, and front-end performance testing in addition to the functional UI testing for which the company is known.

“We’re thrilled to start 2021 by picking up where we left off in 2020,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “On the heels of our recently announced acquisition of API Fortress, we are poised to add yet another essential piece to the testing collaboration platform, one that will help our customers continue to accelerate their digital initiatives. We look forward to welcoming the people and products of AutonomIQ and see them grow and thrive as part of the Sauce Labs team.”

The planned acquisition of AutonomIQ complements the company’s existing expertise in Selenium, Appium, and other leading scripted test frameworks, enabling Sauce Labs to serve a broader range of users and use cases. AutonomIQ is ideally suited for the emergent class of users such as citizen developers, manual testers, product managers, and business analysts who lack the coding expertise required to write test scripts, and for the growing volume of smaller, less complex business applications for which the full power of scripted test frameworks is not required. The solution is also ideal for administrators of Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, Oracle, SAP, and other SaaS applications now common in the modern enterprise, who simply seek to define business processes and make sure their custom SaaS app follows those processes as intended.

“Sauce Labs and AutonomIQ are a perfect pairing for any organization that understands the expanded role automated testing now plays in delivering quality applications at speed,” said Ram Shanmugam, founder and CEO, AutonomIQ, who will join the Sauce Labs leadership team upon close of the planned acquisition. “I’m incredibly proud of everything we accomplished at AutonomIQ and am excited about the opportunity for continued growth that being part of Sauce Labs affords us. We built AutonomIQ on a fierce commitment to innovation and customer service, and I have no doubt that will continue as Sauce Labs shares those same passions.”

The changing face of modern business applications

Though Selenium, Appium, and other powerful scripted test frameworks remain ideal for automated testing of larger and more complex applications, smaller, low-code applications are becoming increasingly common in the enterprise, driven by a surge in the prevalence of SaaS business applications. Not only are these applications far more limited in functionality and scope than their more complex counterparts, making it simpler than ever to describe the functions and processes they can and cannot perform, but they are often managed and administered by users without expertise in coding and test creation.

“With the continued maturation of AI and ML capabilities, there is now both a need for and opportunity to deliver easy-to-use, scriptless test automation solutions that address those users and use cases for which scripted frameworks are not the ideal solutions,” said John Kelly, CTO, Sauce Labs. “The planned acquisition of AutonomIQ lowers the barrier to entry for Sauce Labs users lacking background or proficiency in the coding of automated test scripts, while also providing additional value to traditional Sauce Labs users who, while proficient with scripted frameworks, are nonetheless responsible for many test cases where simple, easy-to-use scriptless automation can save them time and help them be more productive.”

Simple low-code automation with AutonomIQ

AutonomIQ provides users with a simple yet powerful scriptless test automation platform that dramatically lowers the barriers to entry that have historically prevented many organizations from getting their automated testing initiatives off the ground. The AutonomIQ platform leverages sophisticated AI/ML to understand natural language descriptions of test cases, or captured mouse clicks, and then generates synthetic data and robust automated testing that “self heals” when the app changes. AutonomIQ offers a variety of solutions purpose-built for the testing of modern SaaS business applications, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle, and SAP.

To learn more about AutonomIQ, go here .

The acquisition is expected to close in February subject to customary closing conditions.

