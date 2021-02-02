VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hold It All Inc., the holding company for the business interests of Chip and Shannon Wilson and their five sons, successfully led the negotiations that saw Rethink Autism, Inc. (“Rethink”) acquire 100% of Whil Concepts, Inc. (“Whil”).



“The Wilson Family was the original venture investor in Whil’s digital mindfulness, resilience and wellbeing platform start-up in 2014,” says Whil Chairman and Hold It All Inc. President Byron Horner. “As the long-time controlling shareholder, we believed it was the right time to exit our investment at an attractive multiple to our invested capital and with the right partner, that can help founder and CEO Joe Burton maintain Whil’s exceptional growth.”

Rethink and Whil are uniquely positioned because both solutions provide businesses with tools to help employees, caregivers and educators cope with life’s challenges, ultimately reducing absenteeism, improving retention and engagement, as well as increasing productivity. The opportunity to partner is especially timely given the challenges faced by employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related stay at home health orders.

“We are confident that Whil is an exceedingly complementary asset to pair with Rethink,” says Daniel Etra, Rethink’s Chief Executive Officer. “Whil provides a timely and robust digital wellbeing platform that supports employers and employees. Their unique value proposition is validated by strong partnerships and its reputation in the marketplace, driving a durable and growing recurring revenue base.”

Notes Joe Burton, Whil’s Founder and CEO, “I’m grateful to the Wilson family for their support over the past six years. Bringing the Rethink and Whil platforms together will create a category leader that offers unmatched support to employees, caregivers and educators with best-in-class well-being solutions and clinical tools to help manage all types of stressors and mental health challenges in our changing world.”



About Whil

Whil is the leading digital solution for training stress resilience, mindfulness, sleep, wellbeing and emotional intelligence skills. Our mini-courses and daily sessions are based on decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory. Over 250 companies are currently using Whil to reduce employee stress, absenteeism, turnover and healthcare costs - while creating more mindful, high-performance cultures.

Learn more about Whil: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Rethink

Rethink Autism, Inc. is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training and clinical supports for individuals with developmental disabilities and their caregivers. Rethink’s clients include leading organizations in behavioral health, employee benefits and education.

Learn more about Rethink: Website | LinkedIn

About Hold It All

Hold It All Inc. is the holding company for the business interests of Chip and Shannon Wilson and their five boys. These interests fall under five focus areas: apparel, real estate, private equity, passive investments and philanthropy.

Learn more about Hold It All: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Media Contact

Katherine van der Gracht

Director of Communications, Hold It All Inc.

katherinevdg@holditall.com

+1-604-720-0707