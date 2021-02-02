PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On February 1, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed against iRhythm in United States District Court, Northern District of California.

According to class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the iRhythm Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. The iRhythm Defendants, allegedly, misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the iRhythm Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

