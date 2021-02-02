In the BNS report, published 2 February 2021 “R. Masiulis won the selection of the head of Litgrid - sources ", it is written that "former Minister of Transport and Communications Rokas Masiulis won the selection of the general director of the electricity transmission company Litgrid implementing strategic state projects ".

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius), in response to the publicly announced information regarding the selection of the candidate for the position of the head of LITGRID AB, notifies that the selection process of the director general of the Company has not been yet completed.

As previously announced during the presentation of the selection process, the Board of LITGRID AB, after evaluating the results of the public selection competition and the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UAB EPSO-G Group, will make a decision on appointing the manager in the first half of February.

LITGRID AB will inform about the decision of the Board as soon as it is adopted.