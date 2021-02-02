New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lending And Payments Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018831/?utm_source=GNW

1 billion in 2020 to $7662.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9770.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The lending and payments market consists of sales of lending and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in lending and payments related activities such as lending, payments and money transfer services. The lending and payments industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms offering lending services may offer other services, financial or otherwise. Revenues from lending and payments services include interest on loans, margins or commissions charged on transactions, and not the loan or repayment values themselves. The lending and payments market is segmented into lending; and cards & payments.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending and payments market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global lending and payments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending and payments market.



Alternative lending is gaining traction as it gives loans to individuals and businesses who cannot access loans through traditional banking platforms. Alternative lending is becoming popular mainly because offering commercial loans to small businesses is deemed unprofitable by traditional banks. Alternative lenders rely on advanced technologies such as big data to obtain data-driven insights, which can be used to quicken the overall lending process. This allows alternative lenders to earn profits on loans which are conventionally considered unprofitable by traditional lenders. Examples of alternative lenders include Lending Club and OnDeck.



Artificial Intelligence is gaining prominence in payments sector due to its various applications allowing the businesses in synthesizing data to improve customer experience. Artificial Intelligence refers to the development of computer systems which are able to perform tasks using human intelligence. AI enables payment companies to improve their operational efficiency such as reducing processing times, error free insights and increased automation. Many banking and non-banking institutions are using AI application to monitor payment transactions from the point of payment message to payment gateway. For example, AI enabled application chatbots are being adopted by payment firms as they are able to understand customer language and respond to customer queries on real-time basis.AI machine learning is significantly used to improve fraud detection and reduce false transactions. For Instance, in 2018, Pega conducted a survey on AI in payments industry. According to the survey, 72% of payment industry executives have understood the importance of AI and 28% felt uncomfortable with use of AI.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018831/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001