Stockman is steeped in experience in growth and brand-building, with a track record of helping companies pivot their business to capture new opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With deep experience driving growth for a host of B2B and B2C companies, Gary Stockman has consistently delivered a winning formula of go-to-market insights, messaging, and execution to power successful outcomes. Now Stockman has joined Chief Outsiders, where he is accepting engagements to apply this formula to the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise businesses that comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm’s clientele.

A high-growth leader, Stockman has worked with a variety of companies across major industry verticals to improve revenue and profitability; enter new markets; execute successful turnarounds, mergers, and acquisitions; optimize marketing resources, and elevate branding.

His senior-leadership experience includes a lengthy turn at global communications firm Porter Novelli, where he was CEO. Stockman also served as VP and CMCO at Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC), and was the SVP and CMCO at DXC Technology, the global company formed by the merger of CSC and HPE Enterprise Services.

At DXC, Stockman led an integrated marketing program that created the new firm’s brand identity and executed digitally driven growth initiatives, product launch campaigns and demand generation programs. At Porter Novelli, Stockman delivered targeted programs that resulted in multiple client businesses becoming the undisputed leaders in their categories.

“Gary brings proven expertise in digital marketing, brand building and marketing-sales collaboration,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast team. “His approach leads to success with new products and markets and more effective methods to reach and influence customers—all in service to the growth goals of the business.”

Stockman earned his B.A. in English from the University of Rochester.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

