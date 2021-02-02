New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Technique, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727670/?utm_source=GNW

Another factor that has fuelled the growth in R&D activities for technology development in non-thermal pasteurization is the growing trend of the adoption of novel food processing technologies for the retention of food nutrients and sensory attributes.



The HPP segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020

Based on technique, the HPP segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020.HPP is a widely used technology in non-thermal pasteurization of food.



It preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life.HPP ensures efficient processes for microbial inactivation and food preservation.



This helps to extend the shelf life of food products. Hence, rising acceptance among food product manufacturers and high market penetration have enabled HPP to have the largest market share.



The food segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020 due to the rising application of HPP in meat products, vegetables, cheese, and ready-to-eat meals

Based on application, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020.The food industry widely uses non-thermal pasteurization for the preservation of meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetable products as well as other packaged food products.



Technologies such as HPP equipment are used to process a wide range of fruits and vegetables that include oranges, mandarins, and broccoli.Thus, the increasing food production globally has also raised the concern of its preservation to sustain in the market for a longer period of time.



These factors have increased the acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization in the food industry.



High growth is expected in the North America non-thermal pasteurization market

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rising disposable income, changing busy lifestyle of consumers, and rising health awareness.Non-thermal pasteurization is increasing its market share more rapidly in North America due to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life; and favorable food preservation legislation.



Food safety authorities have approved several non-thermal pasteurization technologies due to their efficiency and minimum effect on the products’ nutritional and textural characteristics. The market for non-thermally pasteurized food & beverage products in North America is also being driven by the demand for health and wellness products.



