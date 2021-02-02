Paris, February 2nd, 2021
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from January 27th to January 29th, 2021 was sent to the AMF on February 2nd, 2021. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
