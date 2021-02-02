New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Power Rating, Application, End-user, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253740/?utm_source=GNW





In 2020, reactor chambers held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market and is likely to continue to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.Reactor chambers control the flow of water through the systems.



They are responsible for adding the minimum dose of UV light to disinfect water, air, or surface, hence playing an important role in regulating the flow of water and UV dose in the system. Thus, they capture the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market.



Medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026

The market for medium-power UV disinfection equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The major factor contributing to this growth is the surging adoption of UV LED-based disinfection equipment across various end-use applications.



Additionally, UV LEDs offer a longer life compared with mercury UV lamps. Also, they are more robust and consume lesser power.



Water and wastewater disinfection application to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026

The water and wastewater disinfection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing stringent government regulations toward safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater attributed to the highest growth of the UV disinfection market for the water and wastewater application across the world.



Based on end user, municipal segment held the major share of UV disinfection equipment market.

In 2020, the municipal segment held the major share of the UV disinfection equipment market, and this trend will continue during the forecast period.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher penetration of UV disinfection equipment for treating water and supplying it to residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.



Moreover, increasing concerns about environmental safety and the need for the proper disposal of toxic chemicals in water bodies have promoted the use of the UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process by municipal corporations.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the UV disinfection equipment marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 43%, and Others – 22%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 24%, and RoW – 13%



Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Hoenle AG (Germany), are some of the key players in the UV disinfection equipment market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the UV disinfection equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the UV disinfection equipment market based on component, power rating, application, and end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.



It also analyzes acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, product launches, and expansions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall UV disinfection equipment market and the subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



