NAMELESS will integrate and promote XP Sports™ on his Twitch® stream, which has almost 100,000 followers and two million channel views to date. Also as part of the brand partnership, XP Sports™ will become the title sponsor of The CoDCast podcast, hosted by NAMELESS.

NAMELESS will integrate and promote XP Sports™ on his Twitch® stream, which has almost 100,000 followers and two million channel views to date. Also as part of the brand partnership, XP Sports™ will become the title sponsor of The CoDCast podcast, hosted by NAMELESS.

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Sports™ (www.xpsports.com), a gaming supplement brand that supports mental focus and amplifies clarity, has announced the launch of a new influencer and brand partnership with former professional gamer and current analyst Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler and his The CoDCast podcast.

For the next six months, NAMELESS will be integrating and promoting XP Sports™ on his Twitch® stream, which has almost 100,000 followers and two million channel views to date, and will also be promoting this partnership across his social channels. As part of the brand partnership, XP Sports™ will become the title sponsor of The CoDCast podcast, hosted by NAMELESS.

“It's exciting to be working with an up and coming company in the gaming space. I love the product and the team behind it even more,” said NAMELESS. “XP Sports™ makes me feel amazing during gaming sessions and I swear by it every day. It's a game-changer.”

The 26-year old is well-known for his second place finish at the Call of Duty championship in 2014, and also his time spent on teams such FaZe Clan, Evil Geniuses, Team Curse, OpTic Nation, compLexity, Luminosity, EnVyUS, and many others. NAMELESS entered the pro-scene in 2007, juggling both gaming and college commitments and continued to evolve as games were released on that era’s next-gen gaming systems.

NAMELESS retired from professional play in 2018 and then became an analyst for the CoD pro league. That same year, he created and started hosting The CoDCast podcast, a podcast for fans of esports, with Jonathan “Pacman” Tucker who is a former player and current General Manager of Rise.

“As someone who showcased a great amount of skill, determination, and dedication throughout his professional gaming career, NAMELESS is an ideal partner for XP Sports™ because not only does he value winning, but he also understands the importance of balance in life,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the XP Sports™ brand. “NAMELESS believes that if you want to be happy in your career as a gamer, you need to be happy outside of the game, as well.”

XP Sports™ is excited to bring their unique product assortment to the gaming and esports space. Committed to enhancing the overall gaming experience, XP Sports™ gaming energy supplements use formulas that support eye health, mental focus, and amplify energy for better performance. By delivering specific benefits sought after by today’s esports players, XP Sports is confident that they will be a staple of any serious gamer’s routine.

NAMELESS’s favorite product is XP Sports™ Boost Energy Drinks, which come in two delicious flavors – Sour Lime Pucker Face and Rainbow Candy. XP Sports™ Boost Energy Drinks deliver a unique combination of scientifically advancedingredients and are engineered to support mental energy, performance, and improved reaction time. XP Sports™ Boost Energy Drinks come in a grab-and-go 12-ounce can and have zero calories, zero sugar, and zero lag, as well as a key ingredient to support eye health.

XP Sports™ supplements are available for purchase on xpsports.com, Walmart®, Amazon® and other select retailers.

For more information on XP Sports™ products, visit www.xpsports.com. Also follow us at www.facebook.com/XPSports and @XPSports on Twitter® and Instagram® for product information, news and updates, special promotions, and more.

About XP Sports™:

XP Sports™ is a gaming and esports supplement brand based in Oakville, Canada. Launched in 2020, the brand saw a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for the unique needs that arise in the gaming arena.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as XP Sports™, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. XP Sports™ was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachment

Jake Duhaime XP Sports 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com