Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 25/01/2021 – 29/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
25/01/2021 9:10ISOP 20174,00025.500
25/01/2021 10:07ISOP 20172,00025.500
25/01/2021 11:15ISOP 201675016.632
25/01/2021 11:15ISOP 201637516.632
26/01/2021 10:06ISOP 20161,00016.632
26/01/2021 10:50ISOP 20171,00025.500
26/01/2021 11:53ISOP 201550017.289
26/01/2021 11:53ISOP 20173,00025.500
26/01/2021 12:49ISOP 20165,00016.632
26/01/2021 13:12ISOP 20172,00025.500
26/01/2021 13:27ISOP 20171,00025.500
26/01/2021 13:27ISOP 20144,00016.143
27/01/2021 9:43ISOP 20171,00025.500
27/01/2021 9:43ISOP 20174,00025.500
27/01/2021 9:44ISOP 20141,00016.143
27/01/2021 9:44ISOP 201675016.632
27/01/2021 10:09ISOP 20171,00025.500
27/01/2021 10:24ISOP 20142,50016.143
27/01/2021 10:25ISOP 20171,00025.500
28/01/2021 15:38ISOP 20142,00016.143
29/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20175,00025.500
29/01/2021 12:25ISOP 20142,50016.143
29/01/2021 16:50ISOP 20171,00025.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe            +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck         +32 2 227 74 34                                     aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com