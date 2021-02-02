NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic skin market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.02 Billion in 2027 and register a CAGR of 20.6%, over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in prevalence of chronic disease and need for better fitness regime are some key factors expected to contribute to growth of the electronic skin market. Surge in demand for remote patient monitoring solutions and equipment is also expected to drive market growth.
Rising use of medical wearable devices for health monitoring is also expected to result in rising demand and adoption of electronic skin, and electronic skin can connect to most operating systems and can be connected via Bluetooth, making the product an alternative to smartwatches and fitness trackers. The rising trend of green materials is also boosting growth of the electronic skin market.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3768
Growing emphasis on research and development in electronic skin technology is projected to continue to support market growth over the forecast period. Research is being conducted to develop skin that can sense temperature, sound, and pressure simultaneously.
The COVID-19 impact:
Demand for electronic skin technology increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research is being conducted to use electronic skin for remotely monitoring patient health. Public and private companies are investing in research and development of electronic skin technology to cater to growing demand for wearable technologies.
Further key findings in the report
Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3768
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global electronic skin market on the basis of product, component, sensors, application, and region:
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-skin-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Transit Cards Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Bus Card, Subway Card, Others) By Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Information By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Device, Smart Augmented Reality Mirror), By Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By Retail Product Type (Furniture, Clothing, Groceries, Shoes, Jewelry, Toys, Makeup), And Region Forecast To 2027
E-Learning Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Online Learning, Learning Management Systems, Mobile Learning, Microlearning, Virtual Classrooms), By Application (Academic, Corporate, Healthcare, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-electronic-skin-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: