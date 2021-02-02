New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Lifting Slings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957336/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Position, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$237 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pivot segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $167 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Medical Lifting Slings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Standing Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR



In the global Standing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arjo AB

ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.

Bestcare, LLC

DJO Global, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Guldmann Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957336/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Lifting Sling Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Lifting Slings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Lifting Slings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Position (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Position (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Position (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pivot (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pivot (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pivot (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Standing (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Standing (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Standing (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transfer (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Transfer (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Transfer (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Universal Slings (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Universal Slings (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Universal Slings (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Reusable (Usage) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Reusable (Usage) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Reusable (Usage) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Disposable (Usage) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Disposable (Usage) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Disposable (Usage) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Hospital (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Hospital (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Hospital (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Home Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Home Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Elderly Care (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Elderly Care (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Elderly Care (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Emergency Medical Services (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: Emergency Medical Services (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Emergency Medical Services (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Nursing Homes (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Nursing Homes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Nursing Homes (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Lifting Sling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Medical Lifting Slings Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Medical Lifting Slings Market in the United States by

Usage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Medical Lifting Slings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Medical Lifting Slings Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 57: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Review by Usage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Medical Lifting Slings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Medical Lifting Slings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usage for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Lifting Slings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Medical Lifting Slings Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Medical Lifting Slings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Medical Lifting Slings Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Medical Lifting Slings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Usage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Medical Lifting Slings Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Medical Lifting Slings in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Medical Lifting Slings Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Lifting Sling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 83: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2020-2027



Table 89: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Usage: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Medical Lifting Slings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: Medical Lifting Slings Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Medical Lifting Slings Market in France by Usage:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis

by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Medical Lifting Slings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usage for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Breakdown

by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Medical Lifting Slings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italian Medical Lifting Slings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Medical Lifting Slings Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Medical Lifting Slings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Usage for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Medical Lifting Slings Market by Usage:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Medical Lifting Slings in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Medical Lifting Slings Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Medical Lifting Slings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Medical Lifting Slings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Medical Lifting Slings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usage

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Medical Lifting Slings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usage for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Lifting Slings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Medical Lifting Slings Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Medical Lifting Slings Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 131: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2020-2027



Table 134: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Usage: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Breakdown by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 137: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Usage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by Usage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Medical Lifting Slings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 148: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 149: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 150: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 151: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usage: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market

Review by Usage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 153: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 154: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 155: Medical Lifting Slings Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of World Medical Lifting Slings Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957336/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001