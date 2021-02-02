DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, storeroom and asset management solutions, today announced that Bruce Hawkins, CMRP, CAMA, will be joining the firm as a PCA Senior Associate. “Bruce Hawkins is a highly regarded maintenance and reliability professional whose work in the industry speaks for itself,” said PCA President and CEO Richard A. DeFazio.“ As we strive to build the most talented group of reliability professionals, we are very fortunate to welcome Bruce to our team.”



Hawkins has more than 25 years’ experience as a practitioner in varied maintenance and reliability roles, including engineer and manager, as well as 18 years’ consulting experience in a broad array of industry verticals. He also possesses significant expertise in maintenance and reliability program development and business process design implementation.

“PCA has a reputation as a great place to work in the maintenance and asset management field and is known for its work implementing asset reliability methodologies,” said Hawkins. “I very much look forward to joining the thought-leaders at PCA and serving its clients.”

Actively involved with the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP), Hawkins has held numerous committee chair and board of directors’ positions within that organization. He currently serves as the SMRP's liaison to the Global Forum on Maintenance and Asset Management (GFMAM) and the World Partners in Asset Management (WPiAM). He is a past Chair of the SMRP Certifying Organization.

Hawkins is also a Prosci® Certified Change Practitioner and holds a Certified Asset Management Assessor (CAMA) certification from World Partners in Asset Management. He served on the ISO Technical Committee ISO/TC 251 Asset Management during the development and launch of the ISO 5500x series of standards. Widely recognized for his proficiency in asset management, lean maintenance, reliability management and maintenance management, Hawkins has authored papers or given presentations on more than 30 topics. These cover the spectrum of maintenance and reliability, from “Evidence-Based Asset Management” and “Critical Work Management Metrics” to “How Reliability Impacts Shareholder Value.”

About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.

Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability “best practice” support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Stores and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA’s solutions and services, please visit www.pcaconsulting.com.

