Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global dental laser market is expected to grow from USD 1.00 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The increasing number of dental ailments between a huge population, along with rising awareness about oral cleanliness, are highly propelling the growth. Moreover, innovations in handling technologies and dental disease diagnostics are expected to drive the growth of the market. Dental lasers offer light for molding or eliminating the tissues through dental surgery. Therefore, the rising number of dental disorders and minimally invasive types of dental lasers are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The benefits of practicing laser dentistry, such as decreased requirements for sutures and reduced bleeding, are expected to further boost the demand.

A laser dental procedure operates by setting a concentrated ray of light in order to achieve specific dental processes. They enable doctors to painlessly vaporize or cut tissue on contact, reduce decay in roots, separate soft tissue from gums and manage easily. Blood loss is reduced due to a high-energy light beam burns as it operates, which drastically decreases healing rates and the requirement for over-the-counter pain killers. Lasers further limit bacterial contaminations by disinfecting the space and reducing harm to the neighboring tissues.

The short period needed for the dental methods and minimally invasive operations are other essential constituents impacting the market. Improvements in the procedure and operations are driving the growth of the market. Further, growing recognition of numerous dental tools and machines started by producers is also driving the growth of the dental lasers market. The technological improvements are expected to provide profitable opportunities for the market. The increasing usage of lasers in the dentistry area, along with the growing recognition of devices, including novel technologies by the doctors, are some emerging trends observed in the market.



Key players operating in the global dental laser market include Biolase, Inc., Convergent Dental, Danaher, Syneron Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., AMD LASERS, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc., FOTONA D.D. and Sirona. To gain a significant market share in the global dental laser market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, Epic Pro was launched by Biolase Inc. for soft tissue administration. It provides innovation and improved power as compared to other diodes available in the industry. The machine tests and controls the laser temperature for regular, predictable, and guaranteed outcomes with every single-use. Epic Pro is created with the independent discovery that enables the supervisor to lase with confidence and speed.

All tissue segment is expected to register second-highest share over the forecast period

The product segment includes dental welding lasers, all tissue and soft tissue. All tissue segment is expected to register second-highest share over the forecast period due to its incredible effectiveness. These devices are useful for oral cavity ailments. Further, all-laser is a multi-functional tool that provides several clinical benefits over conventional devices. This factor is predicted to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period. All tissue devices can also enhance the patient's experience by reducing the demand for post-operative discomfort, drilling sound and utilizing a needle. Due to these features, investors are expected to fund more in these devices' innovations and provide optimal comfort to the patients and ease off operation to the physicians.

The dental clinics segment had the highest market share of 56.23% in 2019

The end-use segment includes dental clinics and hospitals. The dental clinics segment had the highest market share of 56.23% in 2019. The dental clinics segment had the highest share in 2019. It is owing to the availability of experienced doctors. Further, a rise in the number of specialists and dental clinics as well as increasing inclination for examination and practice at dental clinics is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment. Experts at dental clinics utilize extremely skilled tools and machines for several types of surgeries, that eventually increases the need for various devices, particularly dental lasers. Also, useful sources at dental clinics than the hospitals are rising the quality of clinics.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Dental Laser Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global dental laser market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America had the highest share of 26.75% in 2019. It is due to rising information about oral health in the region. Developing countries like Brazil are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. High prevalence of periodontics, caries, gingivitis, as well as oral tumors is propelling the local market. Also, a technologically superior framework of healthcare is anticipated to extend growth possibilities over the forecast period.

About the report:

The global dental laser market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

