Toronto, Canada, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artscape Inc., a not-for-profit organization that makes space for creativity and transforms communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Lee Reynolds as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

Over the past 30 years, Artscape evolved from a Toronto-based affordable artist studio provider to a global leader in creative placemaking, a practice that leverages arts and culture as a catalyst for community and urban development. This uniquely positions Artscape to support the creative community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the appointment of Lee Reynolds, it’s an exciting time for the organization to explore new and innovative revitalization opportunities to build a thriving artist community.

“Having dedicated my career to social impact organizations, Artscape’s multi-faceted ambition and mission inspires me,” said Lee Reynolds. “This is a critical time to empower artists and all those that are rooted in community and creativity to enable change. I look forward to working with all my fellow Artscapers to generate impact together.”

As an executive leader with depth and expertise in the public-private-philanthropic sector, Grace joined MaRS Discovery District in 2011. During her tenure at MaRS, she quickly transitioned into multiple senior leadership roles, from Director, Finance, to Chief Financial Officer and finally as the President, MaRS Discovery Enterprises Inc. & Chief Ecosystem Officer. Through her leadership portfolio, Grace has been accountable for the social enterprise business of the MaRS Centre innovation hub and its success, in addition to being responsible for strategic finance and corporate services functions. She contributed to the development of MaRS as it grew to become an internationally-recognized innovation destination.

“Grace’s extensive experience in innovative, not-for-profit organizational development, positions her well to lead Artscape into its next evolution,” said Susan Pigott, Artscape Board Chair. “Her approach to driving change from within by motivating teams, while building complex partnerships and bolstering community engagement, will make her an effective leader.”

Always committed to driving social impact, Lee Reynolds previously held finance, management and business roles with the University Health Network, SickKids Foundation and Ernst & Young. She earned her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) followed by her Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo and later, completed her CPA with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to Artscape’s next chapter. Artscape has a vital role in Toronto’s development as a globally celebrated city benefitting from flourishing artists and creatives,” said Grace Lee Reynolds.

As Artscape looks forward to a bright future for the artists it serves, the Board of Directors would like to thank Tim Jones, the former CEO, for 22 years of excellent leadership and service to the organization, partners and employees.

BACKGROUND

About Artscape

Artscape is a not-for-profit organization that makes space for creativity and transforms communities. Artscape’s projects, programs and services are designed to help creatives thrive while enhancing the communities around them to become more vibrant, inclusive and resilient.

Artscape is best known for its work as the developer/operator of a growing portfolio of 14 unique cultural facilities in Toronto—including community cultural hubs; multi-purpose creative spaces; artist live/work studio spaces; and 44 performances, exhibition and event spaces. Artscape’s work is accomplished through a range of social enterprises focusing on: real estate development; affordable housing and property management; performance and event facility.

