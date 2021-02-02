New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global core materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 2,744.4 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate of 11.9% CAGR over the next seven years, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for core materials can be attributed to growth of the aerospace industry. The lightweight and high strength-to-weight ratio of core materials make it highly preferable in the aerospace industry. Also, compression resistance of core materials is high, along with temperature and shear resistance, which are essential requirements in aircraft manufacturing. For instance, honeycomb core materials are around 40X sturdier than laminates, and have a higher load bearing strength. Honeycomb core materials are used in component production in aircraft, rockets, and jet propellers and engines in the aerospace industry.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3771
The COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic had severe impact on the global core materials market across 2020. Global shutdown of the manufacturing industry, including aerospace, automotive, and construction, and supply chain disruption has caused a decline in demand for core materials. As the situation improves gradually however, demand and supply gaps are expected to be bridged, and regular operations are expected to resume.
Further key findings in the report
Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3771
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global core materials market on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region:
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/core-materials-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Transit Cards Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Bus Card, Subway Card, Others) By Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Information By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Device, Smart Augmented Reality Mirror), By Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By Retail Product Type (Furniture, Clothing, Groceries, Shoes, Jewelry, Toys, Makeup), And Region Forecast To 2027
E-Learning Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Online Learning, Learning Management Systems, Mobile Learning, Microlearning, Virtual Classrooms), By Application (Academic, Corporate, Healthcare, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-core-materials-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: