NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats is announcing the dealers who helped make the past year a successful one for the company, despite the worldwide pandemic and economic downturn. While many boating events, including Cobalt’s own dealer meeting, were canceled in 2020, boating has enjoyed continued popularity as a socially distanced recreational activity over the past year, and Cobalt’s dealers have continued to maintain their high standards for customer service and sales success. Congratulations go to all of Cobalt’s top dealers for the past year, with encouragement to keep up the good work!



2020MY CSI Winners (Outstanding Customer Service)

Central Region: The Harbor, Branson, MO Western Region: Shady Creek Marina, El Dorado, KS Northeast Region: Action Water Sports of Hudsonville, Hudsonville, MI Southeast Region: Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL International: Winnipeg Sport and Leisure, Winnipeg, MB, Canada Worldwide: The Harbor, Branson, MO



2020MY Sales Award Winners (Combination of Sales and Customer Service)

World’s Largest Dealer, Multiple Markets: Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA World’s Largest Dealer, Single Market: Premier Marine LLC, Middleton, MA Rookie of the Year: Colony Marine Sales & Service, St. Clair Shores, MI



Platinum Dealers (Combination of Sales and Customer Service)

Singleton Marine Group, Buford, GA; Premier Marine LLC, Middleton, MA; Seattle Boat Company, Seattle, WA; Village Marina, Eldon, MO; Slalom Shop, Lewisville, TX; West Coast Boat Center, Rocklin, CA; Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, Fontana, WI; Boats By George Inc., Lake George, NY; The Harbor, Branson, MO; Hagadone Marine Group, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Rambo Marine, Hazel Green, AL; Action Water Sports of Hudsonville, Hudsonville, MI; Lake Norman Marina, Denver, NC; Rinker’s Boat World Inc., Conroe, TX; and Park’s Marina, Okoboji, IA.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats, surf boats and outboard boats for the fresh water and saltwater markets. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

Contact: Kelle Pierce 1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757 800-835-0256 www.cobaltboats.com