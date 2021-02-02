Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic food market is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.15 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research.
The growing food consumption all across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the synthetic food market. The growing population has created a surge in demand for food, particularly meat. The demand for meat globally is expected to outpace the supply of pigs, cows, chickens, and other edible animals.
Production of food is quite stressful to the environment, and climate change, water scarcity, and rise in global temperature will drive the need for synthetic food. The growing demand for beverages and trend of eating out is also contributing to the growth of the market. More restaurants are adopting synthetic food as a replacement for natural food. The high-scale manufacture of synthetic food ingredients will propel the growth of the synthetic food market.
There is growing popularity of packaged food across the globe, and application of synthetic food ingredients in packaged food will add to the revenue growth of the market. The presence of a large number of restaurant chains that use synthetic food to retain the freshness of vegetables and fruits is fueling the growth of the synthetic food market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic food market in terms of product, end-users, distribution, and region:
