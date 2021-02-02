New York City, NY , Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starscope Monocular is a revolutionary telescopic accessory that you can bring around when traveling the great outdoors. With its compact, lightweight feature, you can get it with you anytime and anywhere so that you won't miss out on the chance of seeing a once-in-a-lifetime event that is miles away with your naked eye. Starscope Monocular can enable you to spot objects up to 50 miles away with perfect environmental conditions. Taking pride in being a sophisticated, miniaturized version of a military-grade telescopic apparatus, it's no wonder why people who love trekking trips often have this accessory by their side.

Suppose you want to revamp the way you see things in life. In that case, the Starscope Monocular telescope is the most excellent investment that you'll ever make when looking for a reliable binocular or monocular telescope to bring with you on your holiday or nature trips.

Starscope Monocular is a monocular telescope (quite evident with its name, right?). It is a 10x50 monocular telescope, which means you can see things ten times closer with a 50mm lens. In simple terms, it is a highly capable visual accessory that helps you spot even the most minuscule detail that our eyes cannot see from afar. Starscope Monocular can be used in various situations, including emergency, professional, and casual scenarios. It is handy, easy-to-use, and reliable. It is waterproof, fog-proof, and scratch-proof to some extent. It is the ultimate iteration of a monocular telescope that gives a person an all-out ability to spot anything from miles away.

To learn more about this product and know the pros and cons of this monocular telescope, we'll be dealing with this with an all-out, comprehensive, detailed product review so that we would know if the Starscope Monocular is worth it by all means or not. Without further ado, let us take a look at it in this Starscope Monocular latest review.

Starscope Monocular Product Full Details

Starscope Monocular is a military-grade 10x50 monocular telescope. This means that this monocular telescope can magnify things up to 10 times larger. Starscope Monocular is waterproof, fog-proof, and is made with the finest materials possible for seamless exploration and adventure. The lens is multi-coated and sports a green hue for its lens. The dimensions are 155mm (length) by 44mm (height) by 70mm (width). As you can imagine, it is objectively compact. Additional features include a built-in compass and a tripod socket for hands-free sightseeing and telescopic exploration. Other technical features include an exit pupil diameter of 3mm, an eye relief of 20mm, and a field of view of 114/1100m. It also sports a BAK4 prism, which is short for BaritleichKron (Barium Crown). This type of Prism is used in high-end binoculars and monoculars.

On the physical side, Starscope Monocular has an anti-skid frosted sure-grip streamlined design, enabling it to be especially handy and ergonomic when held with the hand. No matter how clumsy you are, this monocular won't simply budge out of your hands. It weighs 320 grams, and the only available color is black. It is made with advanced polymers to ensure its lightweight build and style. It is 155mm in length, making it much more compact than your ordinary monocular or binocular telescope.

Typically, it is used by people who are engaged in activities found in the great outdoors, such as trekking, nature trips, scientific research, casual exploring, and other related forms of hobby and lifestyle.

Starscope Monocular Manufacturer

The manufacturer is a US-based company that focuses on giving the latest telescopic technology to people anywhere in the world. Engineers from the said company designed Starscope Monocular, and it is an equally original design by the company. All materials used in creating Starscope Monocular are assured of their quality, which gives it the quality that enables it to become unique compared to its counterparts. They also have customer service teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

How Does Starscope Monocular Help?

Starscope Monocular is built with superior materials and is the latest innovation in material and design among monocular telescopes worldwide. It can magnify objects up to 10 times their naked eye size. It is a monocular telescope that helps you spot things from afar so that you can observe or evade danger from miles away. You may be able to spot objects from 50 miles away – a fantastic feat for a compact monocular telescope thanks to its better engineering and built-in BAK-4 Prism, which we have already discussed earlier on. It does what it should do, with much better clarity and quality. You won't be let down by the capabilities of this monocular whenever you're on a trip in the great outdoors.

Starscope Monocular helps by making your life easier during your extended trips outdoors. It offers a variety of help, from whatever walk of life you may be. For instance, Starscope Monocular can help scientists observe their targets and objectives from the safety of their distance. And this can significantly boost their research on animal wildlife and give them insight into how they behave without human beings' direct intervention.

Starscope Monocular can also help outdoor enthusiasts who want to mesmerize nature's gifts, which are afar. It will also enable them to spot dangers before they even get there. A 50-mile spotting distance is not a pushover, and it can allow you to have total situational awareness that is at par with predators that are most likely around you as well. It can also help you gain a better understanding of nature. Being a beneficial tool in certain situations, it is not very hard to understand that it can come in handy when an emergency arises. Our sense of sight is one of the most important sensory systems that we have on our body, and enhancing it can give us the edge that we need when dealing with the dangers and wonders of the great outdoors.

Why Was the Starscope Monocular Developed?

Starscope Monocular was developed because the manufacturer wanted to roll-out a unique and high-quality monocular that can trump other monoculars in the market with their quality, use, and portability. True enough, they made it this way, and it gave them the advantage that they currently enjoy on the monocular telescope scene.

As they say, they were dedicated to bringing the latest and most innovative telescopic technology up to date. They noticed that people who went outdoors usually miss a moment because of the distance, and this is one of their most critical driving forces in creating this product in the first place. The company also wanted every traveler to feel how it is to have world-class equipment – a rather sappy and market-oriented statement, I must say, but one that is also agreeable and truthful in some way.

With that much said about the "why," Starscope Monocular is built with perfection and expertise. It is with good intention, and the business-orientation of this product is kind of out of the window since they offer this product at a very low price. True enough, you can experience world-class trekking at affordable prices!

How Does Starscope Monocular Work?

Starscope Monocular works like a high-quality monocular telescope. The only difference is that this monocular telescope is made with the finest materials in the market. To better understand the product, monoculars are telescopes that refract light through a series of lenses and prisms. A monocular is a lightweight, compact telescope that magnifies the images of distant images in the simplest aspect. Imagine a telescope that is miniaturized. That is how a monocular work. As mentioned, Starscope Monocular is made of the finest materials out there, and on top of that. It is made with a BAK4 prism. Prism is used in $1000 binoculars in the market. This kind of quality is extremely great in a monocular telescope and can enable you to provide clear and crisp images in the palm of your hands. It is a telescope, in your hands!

Starscope Monocular is also a 10x50 monocular. To explain what this means, you can magnify things to at least ten times their size with a 50mm lens. This can enable you to see things from 50 miles away with up to 10 times magnification when compared to your naked eye. Starscope Monocular can also work under extremely strenuous situations. It is waterproof and fog-proof, which means that you won't have to worry about getting it damaged under the outdoors' harsh conditions. It is also enveloped in a protective coating that keeps it safe from the sun's harmful effects, among other things.

There's also a built-in compass on top of the monocular, making it easy to orient yourself when looking out the horizon. It works like a survival tool, in a lot of sense. With that said, we can say that Starscope Monocular works like a military-grade monocular telescope. It is precise, sharp, and efficient in all its uses.

How To Use Starscope Monocular?

Many people ask how you use a Starscope Monocular. It's pretty simple. You put the monocular on your eyes and point the device towards the desired subject. To adjust the focus, you need to turn the knob located on top of the monocular. You can also check your bearings by referring to the built-in compass on top of the device.

When it comes to holding the monocular, you can either carry it with one hand or two hands for stability, but it certainly won't be necessary to keep it with two hands given its compact nature (it's only 155mm in length). You can also bring a regular tripod for its size. It can fit tripods thanks to its ¼-20 socket. This means that if your tripod can fit into a ¼ inch socket with 20 UNC threads, then you can certainly fit it into this powerful monocular. This is known as the standard size for consumer tripods in North America.

When it comes to caring, you need to be careful with the apparatus. Even though it is military-grade and rugged, Starscope Monocular is still made out of glass, and proper care is still needed to pass this to the next generation if you intend to do so. The quality is that good. I reckon you might even pass this on to your great-great-grandson or granddaughter – as long as you take care with it. As they say, things that are taken with great care last the longest. Starscope Monocular is an easy-to-use apparatus for an average person. It isn't complicated in any way and can be used anywhere when needed. All that you need to have is common sense, and that's pretty much it.

For What and Who is Starscope Monocular Designed For?

Starscope Monocular is designed to be used by the common folk. It is supposed to work even though it is in the hands of an amateur. The company made it that way so that people will experience world-class monocular telescopes in the palm of their hands. The most significant factor here might be its affordability. Coupled with great design and excellent materials, it is one of the best investments that you can have in your life. It is a product that gives meaning to versatility and style when trekking outdoors. On top of that, it can also save your life.

It is a monocular for everyone. Starscope Monocular innovates the whole monocular scene and gives everyone what they truly need. It is a monocular telescope that provides crisp, clear images in a portable package and easy affordability.

How much does a Starscope Monocular cost?

Starscope Monocular costs from $47.99-$260, depending on the options that you choose. I think we can all agree that this price is well worth it for the type of quality it has. Couple that with insane durability, and you have something that you can use for a lifetime in casual and survival scenarios. That price mentioned above is discounted, as they're currently giving out Starscope Monocular for half the price. This product's original price is still a low price for this product if you ask me, but I suggest that if you want to go for this product, buy it now while it's still on sale. Remember, it contains a BAK4 Prism, typically found in high-end binoculars that cost around $1000.

The shipping fee of Starscope Monocular costs $10.95. This can be relatively high by the taste of some people. Still, we need to consider the necessary advances required to give the product the protection it needs when it's being shipped across the country or abroad. That's right. Starscope Monocular is available worldwide!

Starscope Monocular payment options include PayPal and credit card options! This includes Stripe, Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and Discover. You can pay through any of these channels for more comfortable shopping and buying. Also, Starscope Monocular is only available online, through their official website. The link is listed here.

You cannot order Starscope Monocular through any other channel. Whether it's physically sold or found in eBay, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy, it is considered illegitimate and fake by any means. You could run the risk of buying defective products from these sources and avenues, and thus caution is advised when dealing with this matter. Always stick to buying only from their official website to ensure legitimacy and quality at all times.

Where to buy Starscope Monocular:

With that much said about product precautions, we now go ahead and discuss some of the great ways that you can save money on buying Starscope Monocular. That's right; there are Starscope Monocular deals that we can use to maximize the money that we use in buying the best monocular telescope in the world! Let me spoil the secret – the more StarscopeMonoculars you buy, the less you have to pay for each!

Make sure you buy your Starscope Monocular only from the official website to take advantage of this deal and ensure its overall legitimacy! The company has noticed that deliveries may come late because of the current situation, but rest assured, the items would get to the buyers' doorstep without error.

What Materials Are Used in Starscope Monocular?

Starscope Monocular is made of the finest, advanced polymers that give it its light, compact weight. This gives it unparalleled durability that is built for the great outdoors. It also hosts multi-coated lenses that enable you to see crystal clear images of your subject even if they're afar. It also has a protective coating around it to protect it from outside elements such as water, heat, or fog.

On top of that, the StarscopeMonocular's gem is its BAK4 Prism. This kind of Prism is only used in high-end binoculars and monoculars. Combined with its affordability and pricing, the Starscope is a revolutionary step towards consumer accessibility to high-end, quality-made monocular equipment. Overall, Starscope Monocular is made of the best materials out there. And is considered to be military-grade in design by all intents and purposes.

Can I Use Starscope Monocular Without a Phone?

The best thing about Starscope Monocular is not its BAK4 Prism but it's the amount of customization that you can make with it. For one, you can go hands-free and mount a standard tripod under it. This will enable you to have a mini-telescope under your discretion! One of the most useful things about Starscope Monocular is that you can use it with any smartphone, whether it's running on Android or IOS! Starscope Monocular works fantastically with any Samsung or iPhone device. Use the phone clip that comes with the set and attach it to your phone camera. You can say that it somehow makes your phone a telescopic DSLR. Its high-quality design makes sure that it is compatible with any phone, and this gives it a reputation that is highly liked by the general community. Add the fact that you can record things with a smartphone. As such, most people use Starscope Monocular with phones rather than their own eyes!

Yes, you can use Starscope Monocular with your bare hands and the naked eye. Of course, that would mean that you won't be able to record what you're seeing, but as they say, first-hand experiences are always the best when it comes to this field. It's even more disappointing that Starscope Monocular only comes in black color. Don't get yourself worked out if you don't have a phone when using this monocular. It is the best monocular out there by all means!

Starscope Monocular is built based on compatibility and accessibility. You can attach a standard tripod and a smartphone to it using the phone clip that comes with the package. With that said, we can see why Starscope Monocular trumps other types of monocular telescopes in its field. It is an ideal type of equipment to have, and it focuses on usability rather than aesthetics to truly work in its field.

Starscope Monocular Customer Reviews

StarscopeMonocular's real customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive as of the current time of writing. People were expressing their joy when using this product. They don't just use this product for outdoor trips, but also specific things such as soccer matches and anything related to an open field. That's right – people use Starscope Monocular to observe their favorite players up close! This means that even though you're in the outer portions of the audience box, you can equip yourself to see the action up close and personal. How cool is that?

Furthermore, the reviews also focus on the simple aspect that this monocular has – portability. This monocular is highly compact and lightweight that you can virtually put it inside your pocket to bring it with you anywhere you go. Some people even use this for their photography classes when they can't bring a DSLR to their school. Whether or not it is for these uses, you can find that Starscope Monocular is a highly efficient product that can give you the visual edge you need in life.

Starscope Monocular Pros and Cons

By now, you must see that Starscope Monocular is an impressive piece of equipment to have. It is compact, easy-to-use, and durable for everyday use. With that said, let us take a closer look at its pros and cons and how it fares with other monocular telescopes out there.

Starscope Monocular pros are:

Highly compact, portable, only weighs 320 grams (can easily fit inside the pocket)

It is made with the finest polymer materials.

Streamlined anti-slip design

It has a built-in compass

Waterproof and fog-proof

Can provide super sharp and super clear photos

It can be easily installed with any smartphone

Installed with a BAK4 Prism, which is usually found in high-end binocular telescopes

Can see things from 50 miles with the perfect atmospheric and environmental conditions

Affordable price for its quality

Inclusive of a 30-day money-back guarantee

Starscope Monocular cons are:

Starscope Monocular it can only be bought online

As we can see, Starscope Monocular has a lot of pros over its cons. It is so evident that this product is highly useful in every aspect wherever you look at it. Starscope Monocular is highly compact and can be brought anywhere instead of bulky binocular or monocular telescopes that will leave your head itching on how you will get this equipment around in your trips.

If we'll also analyze, it is not like any other monocular telescope. This is excellent news since all people deserve the best equipment they can get when living out their lives in the great outdoors. Being surprisingly military-grade, civilians can make fair use of this equipment to further ramp up the excitement of their life to new heights.

There are virtually no downsides in owning a Starscope Monocular. It is a handy product in many types of situations. As mentioned earlier, you can even use this for survival purposes, which explains how you need this particular type of equipment in your life. Spotting things have never been easier until Starscope Monocular came into the play.

Is Starscope Monocular Any Good? - Verdict

Starscope Monocular is something that is heavily relied on in the industry for quite some time now. This device brings the definition of portability up a few knots. It can improve the sightseeing or observing the experience of any individual that chooses to have this monocular by their side.

Starscope Monocular device is built to perfection, combining everything in terms of durability, comfort, portability, and usability for everyday life. As also elaborated earlier, each set of Starscope Monocular comes with a cellphone or smartphone holder, so this means you can reliably attach the device to any Android or IOS phone with relative ease. Starscope Monocular is compatible with almost any kind of smartphone out there. The materials are also magical in their way. Being made with the finest quality, the engineers that made this device made sure that they would give the device 100% functionality and style. It is truly a feat of engineering for monoculars to be built with the same components as high-end binoculars.

With that much said, Starscope Monocular is a highly reliable tool in any given situation. Whether for casual or survival use, you can always find yourself at ease when you have this device in your hands. Starscope Monocular is genuinely the best monocular telescope in the market as of the current moment, and you should have one too if you want to enjoy life to the fullest.

Starscope Monocular is extremely great as an expertly-made professional visual apparatus. This equipment is very useful for anyone. Whether or not you're going outdoors, this monocular can help in a lot of ways and enhance the way you see your world in a whole degree of magnification. Starscope Monocular is good in every single way. The materials used in the creation of this product honestly give it a reputation that it is good. Starscope Monocular can spice up your life and bring it to new heights.

