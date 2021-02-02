SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) today announced its 2021 Youth Scholarship program for high school seniors in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties. Three students will each receive $2,500 to apply to their higher education.



“Part of our mission is to give back to the community. So investing in our youth members, who are tomorrow’s leaders, is important to us,” said President and CEO Jonathan Oliver. SFFedCU encourages financial literacy starting at an early age. The 49,000-member, not-for-profit organization has a special Youth Accounts program, launched in partnership with the City, that helps teach youngsters the importance of saving money for the future.

The Youth Scholarship program was established to assist students who are members of SFFedCU who plan to continue education in college or vocational school programs. Since its inception in 2007, the Credit Union has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarship money. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations. As part of the application process, students will be asked to complete an essay. Financial need is not considered.

For more information and to apply, please visit SanFranciscoFCU.com/2021-youth-scholarship.

All applications and materials must be received by May 28, 2021.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to nearly 49,000 members and have assets of $1.2 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com