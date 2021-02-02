VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 8578109#. This recording will be available until February 10, 2021.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

