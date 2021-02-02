Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

