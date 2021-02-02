ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected as a System Integrator to set up the first end-to-end Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Community lab in Southeast Asia. Collaboration of the partners and participants in the TIP Community Lab at Telkom University in Indonesia will help significantly improve connectivity in the country and support the ‘Making Indonesia 4.0’ program. The lab’s activities will focus on testing and validating standards-based open, interoperable, and disaggregated network technologies, accelerating the deployment of commercially viable solutions, expanding the local talent pool of experts, and nurturing a diverse and a robust ecosystem of innovative companies.



“We are delighted to be an integral part of TIP initiatives focused on bringing viable open, standards-based market solutions to service providers for a variety of environments, from urban to rural, and creating a better-connected society. Amdocs will play a key role in integrating and testing solutions across all areas of the network stack, including access, transport, core and services to ensure the community provides technology that delivers exceptional user experiences, high performance and infrastructure efficiencies for service providers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs.

“This project is a great example of how the TIP community, including service providers, technology providers, systems integrators, and policy makers are collaborating to build better networks at a quicker rate than ever before,” said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP. “Amdocs has been a long-time partner in TIP initiatives, engaging in PlugFests and supporting lab and field trials of technologies like DCSG, and we welcome its expertise and participation as an integrator in our first TIP Community Lab in the region.”

The new community lab will include an OpenRAN infrastructure connected to a live, tier-1 MNO core network. With a wide variety of ecosystem partners covering all parts of the network, the TIP Community Lab is expected to help MNO’s to test and validate the impact of various innovative solutions for OpenRAN and disaggregated routers from a diverse set of providers in real-time. Most of the planning and deployment coordination for the Community Lab is being done remotely with restricted access due to the pandemic. The team is using new methodologies and best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools.

