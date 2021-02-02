MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2020. Total net sales of $164.4 million for the three-month period exceeded expectations, increasing 20% from the prior quarter and, for our core end markets only, up 21% from the same period in fiscal 2020. GAAP loss per share was $0.04. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which excludes one-time and certain non-cash items, was $0.13, also exceeding expectations.
“We benefited in the third fiscal quarter from the strong recovery in automotive, continued strength in industrial and solid operational execution. With this meaningful step up in revenue, we are well ahead of forecasts while delivering margin improvement,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “Good visibility and unprecedented bookings and backlog give us confidence in delivering another record quarter in fiscal Q4. With progress on our manufacturing efficiency initiatives and strong momentum in our design funnel, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our long-term growth and profitability objectives.”
Business Summary
Automotive total net sales were up 27% sequentially during the third fiscal quarter driven by global auto production recovery and restocking across the automotive supply chain. ADAS and xEV, strategic investment areas for the Company, represented approximately one third of the automotive business and continue to exceed the long-term growth rates of foundational automotive business in internal combustion engine (ICE) and Safety, Comfort and Convenience. ICE applications represented a significant portion of the automotive upside in fiscal third quarter, growing double digits compared to both the prior period and the same period in fiscal 2020.
Industrial total net sales in the third quarter were up 11% year-over-year compared to the prior year fiscal period and were up 9% from the prior quarter. Within industrial, broad-based revenue, which includes a variety of end applications and customers, increased by nearly 50% from the prior period. The Company’s “Other” business also increased compared to the prior period by 5%.
Business Outlook
For the fourth fiscal quarter ending March 26, 2021, the Company expects total net sales to increase and be in the range of $165 million to $169 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 50% to 51%, and non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share for the same period is expected to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.15.
Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its fourth fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Earnings Webcast
A webcast will be held on Tuesday, February 2, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Ravi Vig, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.
The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 30 days.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from our acquisition of Voxtel and our expected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter ending December 25, 2020. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively with intense competition, expand our market share and increase our profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; and our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus on Form 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 30, 2020, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors & Media page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|Net sales
|$
|138,010
|$
|143,267
|$
|343,529
|$
|426,158
|Net sales to related party
|26,439
|16,535
|72,570
|49,327
|Total net sales
|164,449
|159,802
|416,099
|475,485
|Cost of goods sold
|90,024
|98,277
|224,203
|285,967
|Gross profit
|74,425
|61,525
|191,896
|189,518
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|30,999
|25,485
|80,509
|77,565
|Selling, general and administrative
|67,650
|24,909
|118,677
|78,030
|Total operating expenses
|98,649
|50,394
|199,186
|155,595
|Operating (loss) income
|(24,224
|)
|11,131
|(7,290
|)
|33,923
|Other (expense) income:
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(9,055
|)
|—
|(9,055
|)
|—
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(2,598
|)
|10
|(1,935
|)
|(60
|)
|Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
|(145
|)
|(560
|)
|(1,331
|)
|2,800
|Income in earnings of equity investment
|949
|—
|1,407
|—
|Other, net
|(510
|)
|(81
|)
|(297
|)
|(1,177
|)
|(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision
|(35,583
|)
|10,500
|(18,501
|)
|35,486
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(30,523
|)
|1,542
|(27,913
|)
|11,710
|Net (loss) income
|(5,060
|)
|8,958
|9,412
|23,776
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|35
|32
|103
|101
|Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
|$
|(5,095
|)
|$
|8,926
|$
|9,309
|$
|23,675
|Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.19
|$
|2.37
|Diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.05
|$
|2.37
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|124,363,078
|10,000,000
|48,121,026
|10,000,000
|Diluted
|124,363,078
|10,000,000
|171,638,787
|10,000,000
Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales
The following table summarizes net sales by core end market and other applications. Other applications include sales of wafer foundry products and from the distribution of Sanken products unrelated to and no longer part of the Company’s business in fiscal year 2021.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Change
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|Change
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|Amount
|%
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|Amount
|%
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Core end markets:
|Automotive
|$
|113,902
|$
|99,074
|$
|14,828
|15.0
|%
|$
|279,759
|$
|289,681
|$
|(9,922
|)
|(3.4
|)%
|Industrial
|23,654
|21,358
|2,296
|10.8
|%
|65,710
|56,095
|9,615
|17.1
|%
|Other
|26,893
|15,070
|11,823
|78.5
|%
|70,630
|53,399
|17,231
|32.3
|%
|Total core end markets
|164,449
|135,502
|28,947
|21.4
|%
|416,099
|399,175
|16,924
|4.2
|%
|Other applications:
|Wafer foundry products
|—
|16,634
|(16,634
|)
|—
|%
|—
|49,622
|(49,622
|)
|—
|%
|Distribution of Sanken products
|—
|7,666
|(7,666
|)
|—
|%
|—
|26,688
|(26,688
|)
|—
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|164,449
|$
|159,802
|$
|4,647
|2.9
|%
|$
|416,099
|$
|475,485
|$
|(59,386
|)
|(12.5
|)%
Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation
The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|(In thousands)
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|Cost of sales
|$
|4,694
|$
|47
|$
|4,844
|$
|137
|Research and development
|2,984
|20
|3,037
|65
|Selling, general and administrative
|38,198
|236
|39,020
|849
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|45,876
|$
|303
|$
|46,901
|$
|1,051
Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs
The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisition of Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|(In thousands)
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|Cost of sales
|$
|273
|$
|—
|378
|—
|Selling, general and administrative
|71
|—
|80
|—
|Total intangible amortization
|$
|344
|$
|—
|$
|458
|$
|—
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|December 25, 2020 (Unaudited)
|March 27,
2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|157,653
|$
|214,491
|Restricted cash
|6,520
|5,385
|Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $138 and $288 at December 25, 2020 and March 27, 2020, respectively
|67,334
|59,457
|Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party
|20,153
|30,851
|Accounts receivable - other
|1,373
|1,796
|Inventories
|94,021
|127,227
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|31,476
|9,014
|Total current assets
|378,530
|448,221
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|214,372
|332,330
|Deferred income tax assets
|23,188
|7,217
|Goodwill
|20,249
|1,285
|Intangible assets, net
|36,420
|19,958
|Equity investment in related party
|26,657
|—
|Other assets, net
|12,482
|8,810
|Total assets
|$
|711,898
|$
|817,821
|Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|20,262
|$
|20,762
|Amounts due to related party
|2,078
|4,494
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|66,779
|56,855
|Current portion of related party debt
|—
|25,000
|Bank lines-of-credit
|—
|43,000
|Total current liabilities
|89,119
|150,111
|Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities
|25,000
|—
|Related party notes payable, less current portion
|—
|17,700
|Other long-term liabilities
|20,861
|15,878
|Total liabilities
|134,980
|183,689
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 25, 2020 and March 27, 2020
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,431,726 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2020; no shares authorized, issued or outstanding at March 27, 2020
|1,894
|—
|Class A, $0.01 par value; No shares authorized, issued or outstanding at December 25, 2020; 12,500,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2020
|—
|100
|Class L, $0.01 par value; No shares authorized, issued or outstanding at December 25, 2020; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 622,470 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2020
|—
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|589,202
|458,697
|(Accumulated deficit) / retained earnings
|(5,094
|)
|194,355
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,171
|)
|(19,976
|)
|Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
|575,831
|633,182
|Non-controlling interests
|1,087
|950
|Total stockholders' equity
|576,918
|634,132
|Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity
|$
|711,898
|$
|817,821
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|9,412
|$
|23,776
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|36,225
|47,608
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|226
|—
|Deferred income taxes
|(17,526
|)
|(288
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|46,901
|1,051
|Loss on disposal of assets
|272
|718
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9,055
|—
|Provisions for inventory and bad debt
|3,857
|3,353
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(5,975
|)
|15,540
|Accounts receivable - other
|115
|657
|Inventories
|1,118
|(341
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(29,655
|)
|(6,165
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|2,411
|1,100
|Due to/from related parties
|8,283
|(20,969
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities
|(1,185
|)
|(17,270
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|63,534
|48,770
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(25,880
|)
|(34,997
|)
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(8,500
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|314
|3,936
|Contribution of cash balances due to divestiture of subsidiary
|(16,335
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(50,401
|)
|(31,061
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Related party note receivable
|51,377
|30,000
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and other offering costs
|321,425
|—
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(27,707
|)
|—
|Dividends paid
|(400,000
|)
|—
|Borrowings of senior secured debt, net of deferred financing costs
|315,719
|—
|Repayment of senior secured debt
|(300,000
|)
|—
|Repayment of unsecured credit facilities
|(33,000
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(72,186
|)
|30,000
|Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|3,350
|(6,452
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|(55,703
|)
|41,257
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period
|219,876
|103,257
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD:
|$
|164,173
|$
|144,514
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|$
|214,491
|$
|99,743
|Restricted cash at beginning of period
|5,385
|3,514
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period
|$
|219,876
|$
|103,257
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|157,653
|139,306
|Restricted cash at end of period
|6,520
|5,208
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period
|$
|164,173
|$
|144,514
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,559
|$
|872
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|7,568
|$
|12,937
|Noncash transactions:
|Changes in Trade accounts payable related to Property, plant and equipment, net
|$
|(786
|)
|$
|(2,663
|)
|Loans to cover purchase of common stock under employee stock plan
|$
|171
|$
|232
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other metrics, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key metrics we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a noncash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as our ongoing core operations and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.
These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:
These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
Our prior disclosure referred to non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, respectively. No changes have been made to how we calculate these measures.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of goods sold in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.
(*) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin in this release do not include adjustments consisting of:
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin
We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision, and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax
We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Profit before Tax excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods.
Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax
In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added-back the following to GAAP Provision for Income Taxes:
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|74,425
|$
|61,770
|$
|61,525
|$
|191,896
|$
|189,518
|PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement
|1,500
|2,815
|—
|7,698
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|4,694
|53
|47
|4,844
|137
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|607
|408
|—
|1,559
|—
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|273
|105
|—
|378
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|65
|73
|—
|138
|—
|Total
|$
|7,139
|$
|3,454
|$
|47
|$
|14,617
|$
|137
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit*
|$
|81,564
|$
|65,224
|$
|61,572
|$
|206,513
|$
|189,655
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin*
|49.6
|%
|47.7
|%
|38.5
|%
|49.6
|%
|39.9
|%
* Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $1,198, $2,281, and $— for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $768, and $— for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $6,553 and $— for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the nine months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Operating Expenses
|GAAP Operating Expenses
|$
|98,649
|$
|49,368
|$
|50,394
|$
|199,186
|$
|155,595
|Research and Development Expenses
|GAAP Research and Development Expenses
|30,999
|25,130
|25,485
|80,509
|77,565
|Stock-based compensation
|2,984
|32
|20
|3,037
|65
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|1
|—
|—
|2
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|32
|—
|—
|92
|—
|Transaction fees
|—
|—
|—
|18
|—
|Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses
|27,982
|25,098
|25,465
|77,360
|77,500
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|67,650
|24,238
|24,909
|118,677
|78,030
|Stock-based compensation
|38,198
|495
|236
|39,020
|849
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|1,620
|1,358
|—
|4,138
|—
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|71
|9
|—
|80
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|338
|398
|—
|4,676
|—
|Transaction fees
|1,729
|1,871
|2,335
|3,699
|3,782
|Severance
|(181
|)
|—
|454
|156
|3,152
|Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|25,875
|20,107
|21,884
|66,908
|70,247
|Total Non-GAAP Adjustments
|44,792
|4,163
|3,045
|54,918
|7,848
|Non-GAAP operating expenses *
|$
|53,857
|$
|45,205
|$
|47,349
|$
|144,268
|$
|147,747
* Non-GAAP Operating Expenses do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $19, $380, and $2,939 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $109, $—, and $1,072 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $723 and $8,603 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $218 and $5,884 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income
|GAAP Operating (Loss) Income
|$
|(24,224
|)
|$
|12,402
|$
|11,131
|$
|(7,290
|)
|$
|33,923
|PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement
|1,500
|2,815
|—
|7,698
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|45,876
|580
|303
|46,901
|1,051
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|2,228
|1,766
|—
|5,699
|—
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|344
|114
|—
|458
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|435
|471
|—
|4,906
|—
|Transaction fees
|1,729
|1,871
|2,335
|3,717
|3,782
|Severance
|(181
|)
|—
|454
|156
|3,152
|Total
|$
|51,931
|$
|7,617
|$
|3,092
|$
|69,535
|$
|7,985
|Non-GAAP Operating Income*
|$
|27,707
|$
|20,019
|$
|14,223
|$
|62,245
|$
|41,908
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin* (% of net sales)
|16.8
|%
|14.6
|%
|8.9
|%
|15.0
|%
|8.8
|%
* Non-GAAP Operating Income and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Operating Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $1,217, $2,661, and $2,939 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109, $—, and $1,072 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $768, and $— for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $7,276 and $8,603 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $218 and $5,884 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|GAAP Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(5,060
|)
|$
|9,618
|$
|8,958
|$
|9,412
|$
|23,776
|Interest expense (income), net
|2,598
|(350
|)
|(10
|)
|1,935
|60
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(30,523
|)
|2,082
|1,542
|(27,913
|)
|11,710
|Depreciation & amortization
|12,199
|12,487
|16,131
|36,225
|47,608
|EBITDA
|$
|(20,786
|)
|$
|23,837
|$
|26,621
|$
|19,659
|$
|83,154
|Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment
|(7
|)
|331
|532
|286
|1,091
|Miscellaneous legal judgement charge
|574
|—
|—
|574
|—
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9,055
|—
|—
|9,055
|—
|Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
|145
|1,318
|560
|1,331
|(2,800
|)
|Income in earnings of equity investment
|(949
|)
|(246
|)
|—
|(1,407
|)
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|45,876
|580
|303
|46,901
|1,051
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|2,228
|1,766
|—
|5,699
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|435
|471
|—
|4,906
|—
|Transaction fees
|1,729
|1,871
|2,335
|3,717
|3,782
|Severance
|(181
|)
|—
|454
|156
|3,152
|PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement
|1,500
|2,815
|—
|7,698
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|39,619
|$
|32,743
|$
|30,805
|$
|98,575
|$
|89,430
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
|24.1
|%
|24.0
|%
|19.3
|%
|23.7
|%
|18.8
|%
* Adjusted EBITDA and the corresponding calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $1,217, $2,661, and $2,939 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $109, $—, and $1,072 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $7,276 and $8,603 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $218 and $5,884 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of (Loss) Profit before Tax
|GAAP (Loss) Profit before Tax
|$
|(35,583
|)
|$
|11,700
|$
|10,500
|$
|(18,501
|)
|$
|35,486
|Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment
|(7
|)
|331
|532
|286
|1,091
|Miscellaneous legal judgment charge
|574
|—
|—
|574
|—
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9,055
|—
|—
|9,055
|—
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|145
|1,318
|560
|1,331
|(2,800
|)
|Income in earnings of equity investment
|(949
|)
|(246
|)
|—
|(1,407
|)
|—
|PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement
|1,500
|2,815
|—
|7,698
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|45,876
|580
|303
|46,901
|1,051
|Interest on repaid portion of Term Loan Facility
|2,163
|—
|—
|2,163
|—
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|2,228
|1,766
|—
|5,699
|—
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|344
|114
|—
|458
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|435
|471
|—
|4,906
|—
|Transaction fees
|1,729
|1,871
|2,335
|3,717
|3,782
|Severance
|(181
|)
|—
|454
|156
|3,152
|Total
|$
|62,912
|$
|9,020
|$
|4,184
|$
|81,537
|$
|6,276
|Non-GAAP Profit before Tax*
|$
|27,329
|$
|20,720
|$
|14,684
|$
|63,036
|$
|41,762
* Non-GAAP Profit before Tax does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $1,217, $2,661, and $2,939 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109, $—, and $1,072 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $768, and $— for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $7,276 and $8,603 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $218 and $5,884 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
|GAAP (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
|$
|(30,523
|)
|$
|2,082
|$
|1,542
|$
|(27,913
|)
|$
|11,710
|GAAP effective tax rate
|85.8
|%
|17.8
|%
|14.7
|%
|150.9
|%
|33.0
|%
|Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results
|34,872
|859
|992
|37,539
|(4,497
|)
|Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes *
|$
|4,349
|$
|2,941
|$
|2,534
|$
|9,626
|$
|7,213
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate
|15.9
|%
|14.2
|%
|17.3
|%
|15.3
|%
|17.3
|%
* Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes does not include tax adjustments for the following components of our net income: additional AMTC related costs, labor savings costs, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets. The related tax effect of those adjustments to GAAP results were $297, $768 and $898 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and $1,851 and $3,245 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|December 25,
2020
|September 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|December 25,
2020
|December 27,
2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income
|GAAP Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(5,060
|)
|$
|9,618
|$
|8,958
|$
|9,412
|$
|23,776
|Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment
|(7
|)
|331
|532
|286
|1,091
|Miscellaneous legal judgement charge
|574
|—
|—
|574
|—
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9,055
|—
|—
|9,055
|—
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|145
|1,318
|560
|1,331
|(2,800
|)
|Income in earnings of equity investment
|(949
|)
|(246
|)
|—
|(1,407
|)
|—
|PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement
|1,500
|2,815
|—
|7,698
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|45,876
|580
|303
|46,901
|1,051
|Interest on repaid portion of Term Loan Facility
|2,163
|—
|—
|2,163
|—
|AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs
|2,228
|1,766
|—
|5,699
|—
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|344
|114
|—
|458
|—
|COVID-19 related expenses
|435
|471
|—
|4,906
|—
|Transaction fees
|1,729
|1,871
|2,335
|3,717
|3,782
|Severance
|(181
|)
|—
|454
|156
|3,152
|Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results
|(34,872
|)
|(859
|)
|(992
|)
|(37,539
|)
|4,497
|Non-GAAP Net Income*
|$
|22,980
|$
|17,779
|$
|12,150
|$
|53,410
|$
|34,549
|Basic weighted average common shares
|124,363,078
|164,431,726
|164,431,726
|48,121,026
|164,431,726
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|181,916,360
|164,431,726
|164,431,726
|171,638,787
|164,431,726
|Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share
|0.18
|0.11
|0.07
|1.11
|0.21
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share
|0.13
|0.11
|0.07
|0.31
|0.21
* Non-GAAP Net Income does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $1,217, $2,661, and $2,939 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109, $—, and $1,072 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $—, $768, and $— for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $7,276 and $8,603 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $218 and $5,884 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively, and (iii) the related tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $297, $768 and $898 for the three months ended December 25, 2020, September 25, 2020, and December 27, 2019, respectively, and $1,851 and $3,245 for the nine months ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, respectively.
