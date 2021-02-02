Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) received high marks from patients in surveys conducted by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the national organization that advocates for community oncology providers and their patients. FCS performed strongly in all areas of the survey. Rankings were highest for providers and communication with patients — both of which well exceeded statewide and national averages.

COA’s “Oncology Medical Home Patient Satisfaction Survey” has tracked cancer patient experience and satisfaction nationally, statewide and by individual practice since 2015. The survey solicits patient feedback about their care providers and all aspects of treatment, including communication, thoroughness of information given, and staff friendliness and interaction. It is based on the standardized Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) and uses questions specifically designed for cancer care.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “We take great pride in these outstanding results, which confirm that FCS is continuing to consistently deliver world-class care with the utmost skill and compassion.”

“Patient feedback is critical to us and something we seek on a continuous basis,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “It enables us to continuously fine-tune all aspects of patient care in our pursuit of excellence in caring for our cancer patients.”

“Every member of our team works to serve patients at every step of the way through their cancer journey,” added FCS Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe. “We are especially gratified to see that satisfaction with our care has not wavered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

