BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, announced this week that NPI’s E-Commerce Division now helps manufacturers place their products on Target.com.

“When new health and wellness clients come onboard, the E-Commerce Division works to get products placed on the virtual shelves of Amazon, Walmart, and Target, three of the largest retailers in the United States,” Gould said. “Manufacturers understand that in the post-COVID-19 retail landscape, placing their products with high-quality online retailers is a must.

“Shopping online exploded exponentially because of COVID-19,” Gould said. “Consumers today are buying products that they previously bought in person at brick-and-mortar locations.”

Gould said as the worldwide and national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues, more people will start venturing outside to shop, but the positive mindset for online buying has been pushed into high gear and will never go back to pre-pandemic levels.

Gould has put together an experienced veteran team of retail professionals to work with NPI’s health and wellness clients.

Gould, along with Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, and Kenneth E. Collins, executive vice president, all worked together in the early 2000s to stock Amazon’s virtual shelves with over 150 health and wellness brands.

“We have the knowledge and experience to get things done,” Gould said, adding that Mike Myrthil, NPI’s director of operations, is a critical team member of the E-Commerce Division.

Nutritional Products International works with domestic and international health and wellness brands seeking to expand their presence in the U.S. or enter the American market for the first time.

NPI employs Gould’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform that provides brands with the services they need to succeed in the U.S.

“The retail industry moves at warp speed,” Gould said. “At NPI, we pride ourselves on keeping up with the changes, especially the new way retailers approach marketing themselves in the post-COVID-19 era.”

NPI's retail industry team includes salespeople, operations personnel, graphic designers, and e-commerce and marketing experts who oversee NPI's clients' public relations and promotional needs.

“As 2021 progresses, we will add more major online retail outlets to help our clients’ brands,” Gould said. “We are always looking at the curves in the road ahead of us. By being a defensive driver, we help our clients take the offensive in marketing their products. That is how we support our clients’ brands.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

