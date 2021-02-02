Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2020 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $2,733 and $15,464 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020.

Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated “We are very pleased to report a solid quarter and another year of strong financial performance despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extraordinary efforts of the Fentura team in implementing strategies to respond to the pandemic, allowed us to continue to effectively operate and meet all the banking needs of our clients and to support the communities we serve."

Justice continued, "Our commitment to provide PPP loans through the SBA to our business clients in need, an unprecedented level of residential mortgage loans processed, and the transition of transactions to technology channels during the “shelter in place” Orders, are examples of the team’s response and strong contributors to our results. As we look forward, remaining mindful of the ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain confident that our long term strategic focus will lead to continued strong performance.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $11,624  $12,070  $11,215  $11,070  $11,076 
Interest expense 972  1,189  1,618  2,145  2,158 
Net interest income 10,652  10,881  9,597  8,925  8,918 
Provision for loan losses 982  1,109  2,001  1,542  436 
Noninterest income 4,676  5,159  5,292  4,513  2,129 
Noninterest expenses 10,971  8,218  7,809  7,686  7,415 
Federal income tax expense 642  1,377  1,036  858  644 
Net income $2,733  $5,336  $4,043  $3,352  $2,552 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.58  $1.14  $0.87  $0.72  $0.55 
Dividends $0.075  $0.075  $0.075  $0.075  $0.07 
Tangible book value(1) $24.00  $23.50  $22.44  $21.56  $20.87 
Quoted market value          
High $22.25  $17.99  $18.95  $26.00  $25.50 
Low $16.93  $16.80  $14.90  $12.55  $20.60 
Close(1) $22.00  $16.93  $17.35  $15.50  $25.23 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets 0.84% 1.68% 1.35% 1.28% 1.02%
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.27% 18.86% 15.20% 13.01% 10.03%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.58% 19.54% 15.79% 13.54% 10.46%
Efficiency ratio 71.57% 51.23% 52.45% 57.20% 67.12%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.75% 3.97% 3.94% 4.47% 4.66%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.50% 0.63% 0.91% 1.28% 1.36%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.44% 3.58% 3.37% 3.61% 3.75%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $76,501  $78,179  $75,526  $76,312  $61,621 
Gross loans $1,066,562  $1,060,885  $1,044,564  $865,577  $870,555 
Total assets $1,251,343  $1,284,845  $1,237,694  $1,071,180  $1,034,759 
Total deposits $1,071,976  $1,061,470  $1,018,287  $883,837  $863,102 
Borrowed funds $49,000  $96,217  $96,217  $71,500  $61,500 
Total shareholders' equity $116,435  $114,081  $108,969  $104,828  $101,444 
Net loans to total deposits 98.48% 98.99% 101.70% 97.11% 100.19%
Common shares outstanding 4,694,573  4,691,142  4,680,920  4,675,499  4,664,369 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,288,199  $1,264,105  $1,200,966  $1,049,245  $994,094 
Earning assets $1,235,895  $1,210,274  $1,146,941  $997,089  $944,692 
Interest bearing liabilities $773,132  $750,281  $711,500  $672,564  $629,454 
Total shareholders' equity $117,263  $112,565  $106,998  $103,646  $100,991 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $113,444  $108,655  $102,999  $99,558  $96,796 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,682,113  4,673,629  4,664,946  4,659,279  4,652,569 
Unvested stock grants 14,208  14,208  14,208  13,481  9,947 
Total common shares outstanding 4,696,321  4,687,837  4,679,154  4,672,760  4,662,516 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75% 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.17%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64% 0.06% 0.08% 0.12% 0.14%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02% 0.95% 0.86% 0.84% 0.67%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23% 1.19% 1.07% 0.84% 0.67%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.21% 15.57% 15.06% 14.42% 14.03%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00% 14.40% 14.00% 13.56% 13.33%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.44% 12.77% 12.34% 11.91% 11.64%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85% 9.86% 9.90% 10.97% 11.20%
           
(1)At end of period          

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

  12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $45,979 $43,541 $36,350 $30,111 $18,645 
Interest expense 5,924 8,627 5,827 3,120 2,372 
Net interest income 40,055 34,914 30,523 26,991 16,273 
Provision for loan losses 5,634 1,335 1,057 609 (900)
Noninterest income 19,640 8,163 8,277 8,988 6,658 
Noninterest expenses 34,684 27,223 25,310 23,818 17,097 
Federal income tax expense 3,913 2,941 2,319 2,876 2,293 
Net income $15,464 $11,578 $10,114 $8,676 $4,441 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $3.31 $2.49 $2.65 $2.39 $1.70 
Dividends $0.30 $0.28 $0.24 $0.20 $0.40 
Tangible book value(1) $24.00 $20.87 $18.32 $14.96 $12.41 
Quoted market value          
High $26.00 $25.50 $23.00 $20.65 $16.00 
Low $12.55 $20.05 $18.88 $15.10 $12.85 
Close(1) $22.00 $25.23 $21.00 $18.88 $16.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.29% 1.20% 1.20% 1.19% 0.92%
Return on average shareholders' equity 14.05% 12.02% 15.05% 15.38% 10.28%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.57% 12.59% 16.23% 16.63% 10.28%
Efficiency ratio 58.10% 63.20% 65.23% 66.20% 74.56%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.01% 4.77% 4.57% 4.55% 4.38%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.82% 1.41% 1.07% 0.65% 0.76%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50% 3.83% 3.84% 4.08% 3.83%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $76,501  $61,621  $94,721  $55,323  $72,458 
Gross loans $1,066,562  $870,555  $772,227  $672,530  $515,775 
Total assets $1,251,343  $1,034,759  $926,450  $781,443  $703,350 
Total deposits $1,071,976  $863,102  $763,124  $673,505  $603,367 
Borrowed funds $49,000  $61,500  $69,000  $46,000  $45,000 
Total shareholders' equity $116,435  $101,444  $89,516  $59,447  $50,660 
Net loans to total deposits 98.48% 100.19% 100.60% 99.32% 85.01%
Common shares outstanding 4,694,573  4,664,369  4,636,455  3,631,933  3,619,282 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,200,605  $961,586  $844,673  $730,974  $484,042 
Earning assets $1,147,570  $913,574  $796,283  $698,753  $429,547 
Interest bearing liabilities $726,869  $612,549  $544,344  $485,522  $306,614 
Total shareholders' equity $110,094  $96,358  $67,192  $56,429  $43,218 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $106,140  $91,994  $62,329  $52,181  $43,218 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,669,992  4,643,955  3,811,677  3,625,568  2,608,903 
Unvested stock grants 14,026  9,917  756     
Total common shares outstanding 4,684,018  4,653,872  3,812,433  3,625,568  2,608,903 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75% 0.17% 0.14% % %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64% 0.14% 0.12% 0.02% 0.04%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02% 0.67% 0.58% 0.54% 0.55%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23% 0.67% 0.58% 0.54% 0.55%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.21% 14.03% 14.00% 10.93% 11.47%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00% 13.33% 13.40% 10.39% 10.95%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.44% 11.64% 11.52% 8.27% 8.40%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85% 11.20% 10.92% 8.98% 11.93%
           
(1)At end of period          

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
GAAP net income $2,733  $5,336  $4,043  $3,352  $2,552 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans (82) (144) (110) (180) (126)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71  72  71  71  89 
Amortization on acquired time deposits 5  5  5  5  7 
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights         3 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (6) (67) (34) (104) (27)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
FHLB prepayment penalties 1,507         
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction       (578)  
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments(1)       (567)  
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 265         
Net gain from COLI death benefit     (173)    
Prepayment penalties collected (97) (16) (12) (36) (42)
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment (188) (176) 191  173   
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 1,487  (192) 6  (1,008) (42)
Adjusted net income from operations $4,214  $5,077  $4,015  $2,240  $2,483 
           
GAAP net interest income $10,652  $10,881  $9,597  $8,925  $8,918 
Accretion on purchased loans (104) (182) (139) (228) (160)
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 335         
Prepayment penalties collected (123) (20) (15) (46) (53)
Amortization on acquired time deposits 6  6  6  6  9 
Adjusted net interest income $10,766  $10,685  $9,449  $8,657  $8,714 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.90  $1.09  $0.86  $0.48  $0.53 
Return on average assets 1.30% 1.60% 1.34% 0.86% 0.99%
Return on average shareholders' equity 14.30% 17.94% 15.09% 8.69% 9.75%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.78% 18.59% 15.68% 9.05% 10.18%
Efficiency ratio 59.02% 52.03% 52.12% 62.83% 67.31%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.75% 3.97% 3.94% 4.50% 4.66%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.50% 0.63% 0.92% 1.29% 1.37%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47% 3.52% 3.32% 3.52% 3.66%


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
  2020  2019  Amount %
GAAP net income $15,464  $11,578  $3,886   33.56 %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans (516) (635) 119  (18.74)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 285  356  (71) (19.94)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits 20  28  (8) (28.57)%
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights   12  (12) (100.00)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (211) (239) 28  (11.72)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
FHLB prepayment penalties 1,507    1,507  N/M 
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578)   (578) N/M 
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments(1) (567)   (567) N/M 
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 265    265  N/M 
Net gain from COLI death benefit (173)   (173) N/M 
Prepayment penalties collected (161) (348) 187  (53.74)%
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment       N/M 
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 293  (348) 641  (184.20)%
Adjusted net income from operations $15,546  $10,991  $4,555  41.44%
         
GAAP net interest income $40,055  $34,914  $5,141  14.72%
Accretion on purchased loans (653) (804) 151  (18.78)%
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual 335    335  N/M 
Prepayment penalties collected (204) (441) 237  (53.74)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits 24  35  (11) (31.43)%
Adjusted net interest income $39,557  $33,704  $5,853  17.37%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $3.33  $2.37  $0.96  40.51%
Return on average assets 1.29% 1.14%   0.15%
Return on average shareholders' equity 14.12% 11.41%   2.71%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.65% 11.95%   2.70%
Efficiency ratio 56.16% 63.92%   (7.76)%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.97% 4.64%   (0.67)%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.82% 1.41%   (0.59)%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45% 3.69%   (0.24)%

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

(1)The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. Subsequent to the adoption of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109, changes in fair value related to mortgage banking are recurring in nature.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,099,779  $11,268  4.08% $1,086,629  $11,701  4.28% $857,474  $10,581  4.90%
Taxable investment securities 62,866  238  1.51% 62,490  256  1.63% 49,982  307  2.44%
Nontaxable investment securities 16,047  103  2.55% 15,822  101  2.54% 10,366  80  3.06%
Federal funds sold     %     % 16,833  66  1.56%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 53,715  15  0.11% 41,845  9  0.09% 6,887  28  1.61%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488  22  2.51% 3,488  24  2.74% 3,150  31  3.90%
Total earning assets 1,235,895  11,646  3.75% 1,210,274  12,091  3.97% 944,692  11,093  4.66%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses (10,375)     (9,255)     (5,519)    
Fixed assets 15,465      15,349      15,395     
Accrued income and other assets 47,214      47,737      39,526     
Total assets $1,288,199      $1,264,105      $994,094     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $218,627  $128  0.23% $221,592  $144  0.26% $140,368  $410  1.16%
Savings deposits 291,856  114  0.16% 271,260  116  0.17% 225,219  217  0.38%
Time deposits 179,076  407  0.90% 161,212  567  1.40% 201,640  1,089  2.14%
Borrowed funds 83,573  323  1.54% 96,217  362  1.50% 62,227  442  2.82%
Total interest bearing liabilities 773,132  972  0.50% 750,281  1,189  0.63% 629,454  2,158  1.36%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 385,032      388,904      254,858     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,772      12,355      8,791     
Shareholders' equity 117,263      112,565      100,991     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,288,199      $1,264,105      $994,094     
Net interest income (FTE)   $10,674      $10,902      $8,935   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.44%     3.58%     3.75%


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets            
Total loans $1,028,303  $44,238  4.30% $820,489  $41,102  5.01%
Taxable investment securities 61,288  1,170  1.91% 63,661  1,703  2.68%
Nontaxable investment securities 13,463  368  2.73% 9,951  297  2.98%
Federal funds sold 8,397  116  1.38% 10,904  216  1.98%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 32,767  55  0.17% 5,419  116  2.14%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,352  109  3.25% 3,150  169  5.37%
Total earning assets 1,147,570  46,056  4.01% 913,574  43,603  4.77%
             
Nonearning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (8,301)     (5,018)    
Fixed assets 15,465      14,998     
Accrued income and other assets 45,871      38,032     
Total assets $1,200,605      $961,586     
             
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand deposits $200,200  $996  0.50% $96,713  $855  0.88%
Savings deposits 260,498  569  0.22% 238,656  1,115  0.47%
Time deposits 181,859  2,848  1.57% 216,839  4,835  2.23%
Borrowed funds 84,312  1,511  1.79% 60,341  1,822  3.02%
Total interest bearing liabilities 726,869  5,924  0.82% 612,549  8,627  1.41%
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities            
Noninterest bearing deposits 352,489      246,357     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,153      6,322     
Shareholders' equity 110,094      96,358     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,200,605      $961,586     
Net interest income (FTE)   $40,132      $34,976   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.50%     3.83%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020
  Compared To Compared To Compared To
  September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
   Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net
Changes in interest income                  
Total loans $805  $(1,238) $(433) $9,263  $(8,576) $687  $9,481  $(6,345) $3,136 
Taxable investment securities 10  (28) (18) 347  (416) (69) (62) (471) (533)
Nontaxable investment securities 2    2  99  (76) 23  98  (27) 71 
Federal funds sold       (33) (33) (66) (43) (57) (100)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 3  3  6  170  (183) (13) 129  (190) (61)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   (2) (2) 18  (27) (9) 10  (70) (60)
Total changes in interest income 820  (1,265) (445) 9,864  (9,311) 553  9,613  (7,160) 2,453 
                   
Changes in interest expense                  
Interest bearing demand deposits (2) (14) (16) 955  (1,237) (282) 625  (484) 141 
Savings deposits 29  (31) (2) 300  (403) (103) 95  (641) (546)
Time deposits 344  (504) (160) (110) (572) (682) (701) (1,286) (1,987)
Borrowed funds (96) 57  (39) 635  (754) (119) 579  (890) (311)
Total changes in interest expense 275  (492) (217) 1,780  (2,966) (1,186) 598  (3,301) (2,703)
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $545  $(773) $(228) $8,084  $(6,345) $1,739  $9,015  $(3,859) $5,156 


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Total earning assets 3.75% 3.97% 3.94% 4.47% 4.66%
Total interest bearing liabilities 0.50% 0.63% 0.91% 1.28% 1.36%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.44% 3.58% 3.37% 3.61% 3.75%


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Interest income $11,624  $12,070  $11,215  $11,070  $11,076 
FTE adjustment 22  21  18  17  17 
Total interest income (FTE) 11,646  12,091  11,233  11,087  11,093 
Total interest expense 972  1,189  1,618  2,145  2,158 
Net interest income (FTE) $10,674  $10,902  $9,615  $8,942  $8,935 

Noninterest Income

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $2,994  $3,130  $2,644  $970  $650 
ATM and debit card income 437  460  394  355  399 
Trust and investment services 445  464  321  389  337 
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments (449) (66) 1,225  833   
Mortgage servicing fees 325  293  270  262  256 
Net mortgage servicing rights income 509  559  (163) (50) 130 
Change in fair value of equity investments (3) 2  7  749  (5)
Service charges on deposit accounts 194  177  119  219  245 
Net gain on sales of commercial loans       668   
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit     173     
Other income and fees 224  140  302  118  117 
Total noninterest income $4,676  $5,159  $5,292  $4,513  $2,129 
           
Residential mortgage operations $3,379  $3,916  $3,976  $2,015  $1,036 


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
  2020 2019 Amount %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $9,738  $1,932  $7,806  404.04%
ATM and debit card income 1,646  1,581  65  4.11%
Trust and investment services 1,619  1,519  100  6.58%
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments 1,543    1,543  N/M 
Mortgage servicing fees 1,150  940  210  22.34%
Net mortgage servicing rights income 855  624  231  37.02%
Change in fair value of equity investments 755  46  709  1541.30%
Service charges on deposit accounts 709  940  (231) (24.57)%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668    668  N/M 
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit 173    173  N/M 
Other income and fees 784  581  203  34.94%
Total noninterest income $19,640  $8,163  $11,477  140.60%
         
Residential mortgage operations $13,286  $3,496  9,790  280.03%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. Although many consumers are facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residential mortgage originations and refinancing activities were substantially greater in 2020. Throughout 2020, home values and housing costs continued to rise due to inventory shortages and a lack of new construction. The Corporation expects residential mortgage activity to moderate in 2021.

Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments represents changes in the fair value of the Corporation's interest rate lock commitments, mortgage loans held-for-sale, and mandatory forward loan sales commitments. On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109, resulting in the Corporation recognizing the value of servicing at the time of commitment, rather than at the time of delivery. Additionally, the Corporation also elected the fair value option for residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020. Generally, the adoption of SAB 109 resulted in the acceleration of the timing of revenue recognition in relation to the Corporation's secondary market mortgage production. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout 2021.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, these impairments were reversed.

Overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gains from sale of mortgage loans, change in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments, mortgage servicing fees, and net mortgage servicing rights income) increased by $9,790 or 280.03% in 2020, which represented a record level of production for the Corporation's residential mortgage team. Included in the $487,342 of residential mortgage production in 2020, was $292,130 in refinancing activity. As refinancing activity is expected to decline in 2021, revenues from residential mortgage operations will likely decline in 2021.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly into 2021.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly in 2021.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, resulting in a recognized gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels into 2021.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from the sale of commercial loans in 2021.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.

Noninterest Expenses

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Total compensation $4,958  $4,531  $4,252  $4,248  $4,037 
Professional services 938  524  571  522  582 
Furniture and equipment 607  614  618  610  575 
Data processing 501  503  535  442  362 
FHLB prepayment penalty 1,907         
Occupancy 475  491  435  476  467 
Loan and collection 359  292  229  162  203 
Advertising and promotional 184  284  255  252  232 
ATM and debit card 125  109  92  108  98 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90  91  90  90  113 
Telephone and communication 64  91  86  96  115 
FDIC insurance premiums 59  55  59  55  6 
Other general and administrative 704  633  587  625  625 
Total noninterest expenses $10,971  $8,218  $7,809  $7,686  $7,415 


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
  2020 2019 Amount %
Total compensation $17,989  $14,946  $3,043  20.36%
Professional services 2,555  1,960  595  30.36%
Furniture and equipment 2,449  1,998  451  22.57%
Data processing 1,981  1,416  565  39.90%
FHLB prepayment penalty 1,907    1,907  N/M 
Occupancy 1,877  1,774  103  5.81%
Loan and collection 1,042  552  490  88.77%
Advertising and promotional 975  908  67  7.38%
ATM and debit card 434  402  32  7.96%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 361  451  (90) (19.96)%
Telephone and communication 337  444  (107) (24.10)%
FDIC insurance premiums 228  144  84  58.33%
Other general and administrative 2,549  2,228  321  14.41%
Total noninterest expenses $34,684  $27,223  $7,461  27.41%

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period, however, commissions are expected to decline in 2021.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in each of the next three years. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. The Corporation is expected to save approximately $650 during 2021.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The increase in expenses is a direct result of increased loan volume, as the current low interest rate environment has been attractive for borrowers. The Corporation may continue to experience an increase in these expenses into 2021.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline slightly in 2021.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels throughout 2021.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2021 primarily due to the Corporation's growth in total assets.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $46,367  $75,032  $35,190  $71,140  $46,803 
Total investment securities 76,501  78,179  75,526  76,312  61,621 
Loans held-for-sale 27,306  34,833  46,354  21,154  19,491 
Gross loans 1,066,562  1,060,885  1,044,564  865,577  870,555 
Less allowance for loan losses 10,900  10,100  8,991  7,250  5,813 
Net loans 1,055,662  1,050,785  1,035,573  858,327  864,742 
All other assets 45,507  46,016  45,051  44,247  42,102 
Total assets $1,251,343  $1,284,845  $1,237,694  $1,071,180  $1,034,759 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,071,976  $1,061,470  $1,018,287  $883,837  $863,102 
Total borrowed funds 49,000  96,217  96,217  71,500  61,500 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,932  13,077  14,221  11,015  8,713 
Total liabilities 1,134,908  1,170,764  1,128,725  966,352  933,315 
Total shareholders' equity 116,435  114,081  108,969  104,828  101,444 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,251,343  $1,284,845  $1,237,694  $1,071,180  $1,034,759 


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $(28,665) (38.20)% $(436) (0.93)%
Total investment securities (1,678) (2.15)% 14,880  24.15%
Loans held-for-sale (7,527) (21.61)% 7,815  40.10%
Gross loans 5,677  0.54% 196,007  22.52%
Less allowance for loan losses 800  7.92% 5,087  87.51%
Net loans 4,877  0.46% 190,920  22.08%
All other assets (509) (1.11)% 3,405  8.09%
Total assets $(33,502) (2.61)% $216,584  20.93%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $10,506  0.99% $208,874  24.20%
Total borrowed funds (47,217) (49.07)% (12,500) (20.33)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 855  6.54% 5,219  59.90%
Total liabilities (35,856) (1.61)% 201,593  11.22%
Total shareholders' equity 2,354  2.06% 14,991  14.78%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $(33,502) (2.61)% $216,584  20.93%

Cash and cash equivalents

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Cash and cash equivalents          
Noninterest bearing $22,712  $22,108 $20,369  $33,312  $17,754
Interest bearing 23,655  52,924 14,821  37,828  6,049
Federal funds sold        23,000
Cash and cash equivalents $46,367  $75,032 $35,190  $71,140  $46,803


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Cash and cash equivalents        
Noninterest bearing $604  2.73% $4,958  27.93%
Interest bearing (29,269) (55.30)% 17,606  291.06%
Federal funds sold   N/M  (23,000) (100.00)%
Cash and cash equivalents $(28,665) (38.20)% $(436) (0.93)%

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Cash and cash equivalents $46,367  $75,032  $35,190  $71,140  $46,803 
Unpledged investment securities 59,025  58,739  52,647  51,889  40,094 
FHLB borrowing availability 140,000  97,500  97,500  42,500  52,500 
Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500  21,500  21,500  17,500  17,500 
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000 
PPPLF 177,845  206,343  202,184     
Total liquidity sources $454,737  $469,114  $419,021  $193,029  $166,897 

Total investment securities

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $7,935  $19,311 $21,339  $23,610  $18,867
State and municipal 15,768  15,729 14,115  10,657  10,691
Mortgage backed residential 19,101  20,886 12,335  10,176  10,748
Certificates of deposit 5,180  5,921 6,665  8,644  6,659
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 23,110  11,141 15,736  18,288  9,527
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,932  2,099 2,242  1,735  1,092
Total available-for-sale 73,026  75,087 72,432  73,110  57,584
Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,973  1,977 1,981  2,091  2,096
Equity securities 1,502  1,115 1,113  1,111  1,941
Total investment securities $76,501  $78,179 $75,526  $76,312  $61,621

 


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Available-for-sale        
U.S. Government and federal agency $(11,376) (58.91)% $(10,932) (57.94)%
State and municipal 39  0.25% 5,077  47.49%
Mortgage backed residential (1,785) (8.55)% 8,353  77.72%
Certificates of deposit (741) (12.51)% (1,479) (22.21)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 11,969  107.43% 13,583  142.57%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (167) (7.96)% 840  76.92%
Total available-for-sale (2,061) (2.74)% 15,442  26.82%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal (4) (0.20)% (123) (5.87)%
Equity securities 387  34.71% (439) (22.62)%
Total investment securities $(1,678) (2.15)% $14,880  24.15%


The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $4,994  $2,941  $  $  $  $7,935 
State and municipal 1,784  6,237  5,665  2,082    15,768 
Mortgage backed residential         19,101  19,101 
Certificates of deposit 990  4,190        5,180 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies         23,110  23,110 
Total amortized cost $7,768  $13,368  $5,665  $2,082  $42,211  $71,094 
Fair value $7,847  $14,166  $5,909  $2,420  $42,684  $73,026 

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $413  $1,110  $370  $80  $  $1,973 
Fair value $416  $1,154  $398  $86  $  $2,054 

Throughout 2020, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. An influx of liquidity during the year led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of December 31, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

  Book Value Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
U.S. Government and federal agency $  %
State and municipal 7,087  1.69%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 20,902  1.09%
Certificates of deposit   %
Mortgage backed residential 12,556  1.09%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   %
Total $40,545  1.19%

Loans held-for-sale

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value which represents the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Commercial $241,424  $271,113  $260,440  $67,731  $71,689 
Commercial real estate 517,054  483,275  469,039  462,561  455,289 
Total commercial loans 758,478  754,388  729,479  530,292  526,978 
Residential mortgage 262,770  261,375  268,295  285,392  292,946 
Home equity 39,900  39,456  40,114  43,222  41,987 
Total residential real estate loans 302,670  300,831  308,409  328,614  334,933 
Consumer 5,414  5,666  6,676  6,671  8,644 
Gross loans 1,066,562  1,060,885  1,044,564  865,577  870,555 
Allowance for loan losses (10,900) (10,100) (8,991) (7,250) (5,813)
Loans, net $1,055,662  $1,050,785  $1,035,573  $858,327  $864,742 


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Commercial $(29,689) (10.95)% $169,735  236.77%
Commercial real estate 33,779  6.99% 61,765  13.57%
Total commercial loans 4,090  0.54% 231,500  43.93%
Residential mortgage 1,395  0.53% (30,176) (10.30)%
Home equity 444  1.13% (2,087) (4.97)%
Total residential real estate loans 1,839  0.61% (32,263) (9.63)%
Consumer (252) (4.45)% (3,230) (37.37)%
Gross loans 5,677  0.54% 196,007  22.52%
Allowance for loan losses (800) 7.92% (5,087) 87.51%
Loans, net $4,877  0.46% $190,920  22.08%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial $241,009  $270,174  $259,384  $66,524  $70,322 
Commercial real estate 497,133  469,353  452,084  446,713  436,626 
Residential mortgage 259,080  257,395  263,997  280,265  286,635 
Home equity 37,701  37,022  37,663  40,459  39,023 
Consumer 5,248  5,477  6,445  6,391  8,330 
Subtotal 1,040,171  1,039,421  1,019,573  840,352  840,936 
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 8,872  2,204  3,290  1,658  1,668 
Residential mortgage 699  655  663  672  1,362 
Home equity          
Consumer 2  3  3  5   
Subtotal 9,573  2,862  3,956  2,335  3,030 
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial 387  910  1,057  1,204  1,362 
Commercial real estate 10,755  11,368  13,293  13,630  16,346 
Residential mortgage 2,073  2,335  2,683  3,459  3,911 
Home equity 2,173  2,415  2,432  2,743  2,943 
Consumer 163  185  226  273  314 
Subtotal 15,551  17,213  19,691  21,309  24,876 
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate          
Residential mortgage 54  55    58  58 
Home equity 26         
Consumer          
Subtotal 80  55    58  58 
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality          
Commercial 28  29  (1) 3  5 
Commercial real estate 294  350  372  560  649 
Residential mortgage 864  935  952  938  980 
Home equity   19  19  20  21 
Consumer 1  1  2  2   
Subtotal 1,187  1,334  1,344  1,523  1,655 
Gross Loans $1,066,562  $1,060,885  $1,044,564  $865,577  $870,555 
           
Total originated loans $1,049,744  $1,042,283  $1,023,529  $842,687  $843,966 
Total acquired loans 16,818  18,602  21,035  22,890  26,589 
Gross loans $1,066,562  $1,060,885  $1,044,564  $865,577  $870,555 

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment            
Commercial $673  $632  $535  $478  $358 
Commercial real estate 5,561  5,113  4,564  3,609  2,790 
Residential mortgage 3,282  3,281  3,080  2,442  1,917 
Home equity 424  416  353  280  195 
Consumer 97  101  102  89  87 
Subtotal 10,037  9,543  8,634  6,898  5,347 
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment            
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 602  289  100  111  127 
Residential mortgage 4  5  5  6  128 
Home equity          
Consumer 2  3  3  5   
Subtotal 608  297  108  122  255 
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial   1  1  1  1 
Commercial real estate 9  7  9  7  5 
Residential mortgage 8  9  9  9  8 
Home equity 16  18  15  14  12 
Consumer          
Subtotal 33  35  34  31  26 
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 32  32  22  39  34 
Residential mortgage 190  189  189  156  147 
Home equity   4  4  4  4 
Consumer          
Subtotal 222  225  215  199  185 
Allowance for loan losses $10,900  $10,100  $8,991  $7,250  $5,813 
            
Total originated loans $10,645  $9,840  $8,742  $7,020  $5,602 
Total acquired loans 255  260  249  230  211 
Allowance for loan losses $10,900  $10,100  $8,991  $7,250  $5,813 
Commercial $673  $633  $536  $479  $359 
Commercial real estate 6,204  5,441  4,695  3,766  2,956 
Residential mortgage 3,484  3,484  3,283  2,613  2,200 
Home equity 440  438  372  298  211 
Consumer 99  104  105  94  87 
Allowance for loan losses $10,900  $10,100  $8,991  $7,250  $5,813 

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Accruing interest          
Current $1,057,404  $1,058,437  $1,042,589  $862,581  $867,901 
Past due 30-89 days 1,165  1,703  948  2,152  1,213 
Past due 90 days or more 50  86  361  166  239 
Total accruing interest 1,058,619  1,060,226  1,043,898  864,899  869,353 
Nonaccrual 7,943  659  666  678  1,202 
Total loans $1,066,562  $1,060,885  $1,044,564  $865,577  $870,555 
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $9,158  $2,448  $1,975  $2,996  $2,654 

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Nonaccrual loans $7,943  $659  $666  $678  $1,202 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 50  86  361  166  239 
Total nonperforming loans 7,993  745  1,027  844  1,441 
Other real estate owned       400   
Total nonperforming assets $7,993  $745  $1,027  $1,244  $1,441 

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.75% 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.17%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64% 0.06% 0.08% 0.12% 0.14%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.02% 0.95% 0.86% 0.84% 0.67%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, less PPP loans 1.23% 1.19% 1.07% 0.84% 0.67%

During the fourth quarter, the Corporation transferred one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding principal balance of $7,214 to nonaccrual. The underlying collateral for this loan is an extended stay hotel. The hotel's current cash flow is insufficient to service the debt in accordance with the contractual terms of the note and, as such, the loan continues to be on payment deferrals. A specific reserve has been established for the estimated collateral deficiency (based on a current appraisal), net of a 70% USDA guarantee.

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $773  $877  $1,058  $1,233  $1,462 

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards. Included in the increase in commercial loans since December 31, 2019 were $177,845 of PPP loans.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $5,087, or 87.51%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains appropriate.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Commercial $169  $166  $171  $214  $228 
Commercial real estate 707  672  654  644  641 
Total commercial loans 351  321  325  513  514 
Residential mortgage 182  180  177  194  198 
Home equity 45  45  45  46  44 
Total residential real estate loans 130  129  128  137  138 
Consumer 22  22  25  26  32 
Gross loans $226  $215  $213  $234  $234 

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

As outlined in the following table, the majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The table below outlines the active COVID-19 related loan modifications as of December 31, 2020:

  Number of Modifications Outstanding Balance % of Portfolio
Commercial 2  $1,303  0.54%
Commercial real estate 8  15,504  3.00%
Total commercial loan modifications 10  16,807  2.22%
Portfolio residential mortgage loans 5  333  0.13%
Home equity 1  21  0.05%
Total residential real estate loan modifications 6  354  0.12%
Consumer     %
Total portfolio modifications 16  $17,161  1.61%
       
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 55  $9,423  1.80%

The accommodation industry was particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to executive action put in place by the government, including stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, hotel occupancy rates were reduced drastically. The Corporation has 15 commercial loans in its portfolio in the accommodation industry with a book balance of $19,980. Of these loans, approximately 52% are government-backed by guarantees from either the SBA or USDA.

The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation funded 1,370 loans totaling $216,205. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SBA began processing PPP forgiveness applications, which reduced the outstanding balance of PPP loans to $177,845 as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation received forgiveness payments for 232 PPP loans from the SBA.

The Corporation generated $6,799 in fees from the SBA through the PPP loan program. The income is being recognized over the life of the PPP loans (24 to 60 months) based on the level yield method. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation has recognized $3,560 in income, with $3,239 remaining as unearned income.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Premises and equipment, net $15,461  $15,267 $15,323  $15,533  $15,245
Corporate owned life insurance 10,291  10,225 10,115  10,380  10,316
Accrued interest receivable 5,068  5,645 5,266  3,124  2,877
Mortgage servicing rights 4,885  4,376 3,816  3,980  4,030
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488  3,488 3,488  3,150  3,150
Goodwill 3,219  3,219 3,219  3,219  3,219
Derivatives 1,331  1,772 1,311  1,063  125
Core deposit intangibles 541  632 722  812  902
Right-of-use assets 364  387 409  432  475
Other real estate owned      400  
Other assets 859  1,005 1,382  2,154  1,763
All other assets $45,507  $46,016 $45,051  $44,247  $42,102


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Premises and equipment, net $194  1.27% $216  1.42%
Corporate owned life insurance 66  0.65% (25) (0.24)%
Accrued interest receivable (577) (10.22)% 2,191  76.16%
Mortgage servicing rights 509  11.63% 855  21.22%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   % 338  10.73%
Goodwill   %   %
Derivatives (441) (24.89)% 1,206  964.80%
Core deposit intangibles (91) (14.40)% (361) (40.02)%
Right-of-use assets (23) (5.94)% (111) (23.37)%
Other real estate owned   N/M    N/M 
Other assets (146) (14.53)% (904) (51.28)%
All other assets $(509) (1.11)% $3,405  8.09%

Mortgage servicing rights are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in mortgage servicing rights is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects mortgage servicing rights to increase, as residential real estate lending is expected to continue to remain strong into 2021.

Derivatives represent the fair value of interest rate lock commitments and mandatory forward loan sales commitments that are in a gain position. These balances can fluctuate from period to period based on changes in interest rates and the volume of the Corporation's loan pipeline.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Noninterest bearing demand $378,733  $391,706 $383,452  $281,848  $260,503
Interest bearing          
Savings 290,343  269,051 245,957  215,748  215,218
Money market demand 113,729  99,252 90,504  79,070  88,350
NOW 101,419  120,681 122,477  83,910  75,976
Time deposits 187,752  180,780 175,897  223,261  223,055
Total deposits $1,071,976  $1,061,470 $1,018,287  $883,837  $863,102


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Noninterest bearing demand $(12,973) (3.31)% $118,230  45.39%
Interest bearing        
Savings 21,292  7.91% 75,125  34.91%
Money market demand 14,477  14.59% 25,379  28.73%
NOW (19,262) (15.96)% 25,443  33.49%
Time deposits 6,972  3.86% (35,303) (15.83)%
Total deposits $10,506  0.99% $208,874  24.20%

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation will continue to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates in order to minimize downward pressure on margins.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of December 31, 2020:

  Maturity Buckets
  3 Months or Less 3 to 6 Months 6 to 9 Months 9 to 12 Months Beyond 12 Months
Balance $70,975  $31,251  $33,057  $16,780  $35,689 
Weighted average yield 0.63% 0.82% 0.77% 0.54% 0.99%
           
  Cumulative Maturities
  3 Months or Less Up to 6 Months Up to 9 Months Up to 12 Months Total
Balance $70,975  $102,226  $135,283  $152,063  $187,752 
Weighted average yield 0.63% 0.69% 0.71% 0.69% 0.75%

The repricing of time deposits will have a significant impact on their weighted average yield. Current rates offered by the Corporation have time deposit rates ranging from 0.05% to 0.55% depending on the term and opening balance.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

  12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $35,000  $77,500 $77,500  $57,500  $47,500
Subordinated debentures 14,000  14,000 14,000  14,000  14,000
PPPLF   4,717 4,717    
Federal funds purchased        
Total borrowed funds $49,000  $96,217 $96,217  $71,500  $61,500


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $(42,500) (54.84)% $(12,500) (26.32)%
Subordinated debentures   %   %
PPPLF (4,717) (100.00)%   N/M 
Federal funds purchased   %   %
Total borrowed funds $(47,217) (49.07)% $(12,500) (20.33)%

The Corporation utilizes a mix of borrowed funds and organic deposit growth to fund loan demand. The increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings in the second quarter of 2020 was solely due to the Corporation funding PPP loans. The decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to early payoffs of three FHLB borrowings totaling $30,000.

Total borrowed funds are expected to approximate current levels in 2021 as there are no scheduled maturities. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

  12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $35,000  $77,500 $77,500  $57,500  $47,500
Brokered money market demand   25,029 25,010    
Brokered time deposits 20,000  28,605 28,837  28,605  28,605
Subordinated debentures 14,000  14,000 14,000  14,000  14,000
Internet time deposits 2,839  10,208 11,690  18,005  18,009
PPPLF   4,717 4,717    
Total wholesale funds $71,839  $160,059 $161,754  $118,110  $108,114


  12/31/2020 vs 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $(42,500) (54.84)% $(12,500) (26.32)%
Brokered money market demand (25,029) (100.00)%   N/M 
Brokered time deposits (8,605) (30.08)% (8,605) (30.08)%
Subordinated debentures       %
Internet time deposits (7,369) (72.19)% (15,170) (84.24)%
PPPLF (4,717) (100.00)%   N/M 
Total wholesale funds $(88,220) (55.12)% $(36,275) (33.55)%

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to manage balance sheet growth. Wholesale funding has historically been more expensive than core deposits, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FRB has kept Fed funds rates near zero. The Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest payable and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow throughout 2021 through the Corporation's earnings. In April 2020, the Corporation's Board of Directors amended its common stock repurchase plan to authorize the repurchase of up to $5,000 of common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation repurchased 5,640 shares for $110.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at December 31, 2015 and all dividends were reinvested.

The graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d09cbdf7-6e1d-421d-b74d-c95960b6fe9a

Date FETM ABAQ Index
12/31/2015 100.00 100.00
12/31/2016 119.19 135.98
12/31/2017 141.41 136.98
12/31/2018 158.44 114.22
12/31/2019 190.98 137.44
12/31/2020 169.84 117.60

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers AssociationHTM: Held-to-maturity
AFS: Available-for-saleIRA: Individual retirement account
ALLL: Allowance for loan lossesITM: Interactive teller machine
AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive incomeMSR: Mortgage servicing rights
ASU: Accounting Standards UpdateN/M: Not meaningful
ATM: Automated teller machineNASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations
CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal
CET1: Common equity tier 1NSF: Non-sufficient funds
COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019OREO: Other real estate owned
FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationPPP: Paycheck Protection Program
FHLB: Federal Home Loan BankPPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage CorporationQTD: Quarter-to-date
FRB: Federal Reserve BankSAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin
FTE: Fully taxable equivalentSBA: Small Business Association
GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting PrinciplesUSDA: United States Department of Agriculture
HFS: Held-for-saleYTD: Year-to-date

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2018 and 2019 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #22 by S&P Global in terms of 2019 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice  Aaron D. Wirsing
 President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
 Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
 810.714.3902810.714.3925
 ronj@thestatebank.com  aaronw@thestatebank.com 

 