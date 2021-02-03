Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global embolic protection devices market is expected to grow from USD 969.55 million in 2019 and to reach USD 1875.91 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Growing cases of peripheral, cardiovascular, and neurovascular operations and heavy expenditures in R&D of embolic devices are the principal factors driving the market growth. The rise in consumer awareness concerning embolic devices as well as the number of Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) methods contributes to market growth. The number of TAVR centers in the U.S. has increased tremendously, and approximately 35,000 patients underwent TAVR in the U.S alone. Every year, brain aneurysm accounts for a vast number of deaths across the globe as the aneurysm is more prevalent for the age group 40 to 60 years.

Embolic protection devices (EPD) usage during percutaneous cardiac procedures has helped decrease the number of complexities owing to debris being discharged into the bloodstream and creating blockages in smaller vessels. The embolic protection devices are made to capture and eliminate waste that may be dislodged during procedures. Embolic protection devices (EPDs) are utilized in various applications like performing carotid arterial stenting, treating acute coronary syndromes as well as coronary saphenous vein bypass grafts. Modern technologies for embolic protection use three basic strategies such as with and without flow reversal, proximal occlusion of the vessel and placing a temporary filter distal to the wound being treated and provisional flow arrest utilizing an occlusion balloon distal to the lesion being treated.

Also, many people suffer from a stroke. Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders globally due to the increasing geriatric population is also boosting the market growth. Government bodies along with educational institutes and Non-Governmental organizations (NGOs) across various regions are involved in spreading knowledge about neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases and their possible therapies by starting awareness programs. This factor is also providing market expansion. Nevertheless, the presence of alternatives approaches, high cost of medical devices and the use of drugs, may hinder the market growth.

Key players operating in the global embolic protection devices market include Edward Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc, Claret Medical, Inc., Transverse Medical, Inc., Allium Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Gore Medical and Cardinal Health. To gain a significant market share in the global embolic protection devices market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The distal filters segment had the highest share of 38.50% in 2019

The product segment includes distal filters, proximal occlusion filters and distal occlusion filters. The distal filters segment held the highest share of 38.50% in 2019 in the embolic protection devices market. It is due to non-interference with lesion visualization, the ease of use provided by these devices, and the availability of these filters in various specifications.

The cardiovascular diseases segment dominated the market and valued at USD 375.11 million in the year 2019

The application segment includes peripheral vascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases and neurovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases held the highest share of USD 375.11 million in 2019 in the application segment. These are predominantly utilized in cardiovascular procedures, followed by Peripheral Vascular Diseases (PVDs). It is due to the growing geriatric population. The pervasiveness of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is set to follow an upward inclination to serve the market as cardiovascular diseases accounted for several global deaths.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Embolic Protection Devices Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global embolic protection devices market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period in the embolic protection devices market. Due to the availability of untapped opportunities, the focus of major international companies in this region is also expected to drive the growth potential over the forecast period. Increasing CVD cases are also contributing to the high growth share of the region.

About the report:

The global embolic protection devices market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

