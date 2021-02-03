Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global eubiotics market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 11.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global eubiotics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for animal protein products, increasing living standards, and a ban on antibiotics use. Other factors like a rise in awareness about feed safety & quality, the increasing trend of replacing antibiotic growth promoters, and rising demand for manufactured animal feed will propel the market growth.

Eubiotics are the feed additives that are useful in maintaining the digestive health of livestock, therefore imposing a positive effect on animals overall performance and health. It helps in improving the immune system and plays a significant role in the immune system. Eubiotics are natural digestive stimulants that create a healthy balance of microflora in the gastrointestinal tract. It is an essential feed additive that fills the vacuum created by the antibiotics ban. Eubiotics act as a substitute for antibiotics in feed and are good for digestive health. Eubiotics refers to feed additives like probiotics, prebiotics, and organic acids.

The global eubiotics market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growth in demand for animal protein, replacing demand for manufactured feed, emerging livestock diseases, and ban of antibiotics. The factors hampering the market growth are lack of essential oils in animal feed applications, standardization issues, lack of systematic evaluation, and increasing complexities in the food production chain. Increasing investments and opportunities in animal nutrition and growing consumer awareness will provide market growth opportunities. However, an increasing disease outbreak in livestock and a rise in raw material prices will challenge market growth.

The key players operating in the global eubiotics market are Calpis Co., Ltd., DSM N.V., Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Advanced BioNutrition Corp., Beneo GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Lallemand, Inc., Novus International Inc., and Kemin Industries. To gain a significant market share in the global eubiotics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2017, Fermented vegetable feed was developed by Cargill, which is rich in organic acid for shrimp that can turn down the spread of Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS).

In March 2017, Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated on probiotics for poultry hatcheries.

Probiotics segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.3% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global eubiotics market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, organic acids, essential oils, and enzymes. Probiotics segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.3% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing utilization of products, as it produces a specific antibacterial substance that results in increased immunity.

Solid form segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of form, the global eubiotics market is segmented into solid and liquid. Solid form segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.2% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the manufacturing of new solid products like cross-links, beadlet, and flakes beadlet and a significant inclination towards solid form due to the improvement of unconventional solid eubiotics products with enriched carrier capacity.

Gut Health segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 32.65% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global eubiotics market is segmented into immunity, gut health, yield, and others. Gut Health segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 32.65% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the eubiotics efficacy in treating gut health and product portfolio suiting livestock's customized needs and developing efficient eubiotics carrier mediums for better delivery in the intestinal tract.

Poultry Feed segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.31% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, the global eubiotics market is segmented into includes poultry feed, cattle feed, aquatic feed, swine feed, and others. Poultry Feed segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.31% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing demand for poultry needs and concerns over the quality of meat consumed, and growing demand for poultry meat.

Regional Segment of Eubiotics Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global eubiotics market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Europe segment held a major share of 24.9% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the livestock producer's efforts to adhere to the prevalent regulations and forbid antibiotic usage resulting in high product demand. Germany holds the largest market share in the region, owing to the significant presence of other livestock industry participants like cattle and swine. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing manufacturing facilities and increasing R&D facilities.

About the report:

The global eubiotics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

