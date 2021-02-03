SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 by Gumas Advertising, please note that Sarah Jayne Gipson's new title should be Digital Marketing Manager; her career history in the second paragraph has also been updated. The corrected release follows:

Gumas Advertising Appoints Sarah Jayne Gipson as Digital Marketing Manager

New Digital Marketing Manager Brings Experience in Campaign Management and Analytics to Support “Challenger Brand” Clients

Gumas Advertising (www.gumas.com), the champion of the challenger brand, today announced that Sarah Jayne Gipson has joined the agency as the new Digital Marketing Manager.

Gipson has more than two decades of experience developing and managing digital marketing encompassing online campaigns, email marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, web development, ecommerce, and analytics. She comes to Gumas having led digital efforts for a variety of brands including Shakey’s Pizza, St. Vincent’s Jewelry, Sammy’s Camera, and other consumer and B2B brands. Sarah Jayne is an award-winning affiliate marketing manager and holds certifications in Advanced Google Analytics and HubSpot Inbound Marketing.

“We are so lucky to add a world-class talent like Sarah Jayne to our family. She is a great fit for Gumas having proven her skills developing successful digital campaigns for both B2B and B2C challenger brands,” said Craig Alexander, President of Gumas Advertising. “We pride ourselves on our ability to develop innovative strategies to help challenger brands have a real market impact, and Sarah Jayne’s expertise and proven track record in digital marketing will allow us to deliver even more effective digital campaigns that produce results for our clients.”

For more information about challenger brands, you can read CEO John Gumas’ book, “Marketing Smart,” available from Amazon.

About Gumas

Established in 1984, Gumas is a nationally recognized and award-winning full-service marketing agency specializing in developing integrated branding, advertising, and interactive marketing campaigns. The firm specializes in Challenger Brand Marketing® strategies that help clients identify what makes their value unique and capitalizing on those differentiators to effectively compete and win against better-resourced competitors.

For more information, visit www.gumas.com.

