3 February 2021: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 2 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 2.50 per share.
Dividend amount: 2.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 14 April 2021
Ex-date: 15 April 2021
Record date: 16 April 2021
Payment date: 23 April 2021
Date of approval: 14 April 2021
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 3 February 2021
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borregaard
Sarpsborg, NORWAY
