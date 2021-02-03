3 February 2021: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 2 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 2.50 per share.

Dividend amount: 2.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 14 April 2021

Ex-date: 15 April 2021

Record date: 16 April 2021

Payment date: 23 April 2021

Date of approval: 14 April 2021

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 3 February 2021

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



