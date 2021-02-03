Press release - Inside Information - Regulated Information
Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Ieper, Belgium - February 3rd, 2021, 07.00 hrs CET
Dear,
Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:
https://www.melexis.com/en/news/2021/3feb2021-melexis-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-and-management
Attachment
Melexis N.V.
Ieper, BELGIUM
PR_ENG_Melexis_Changes in Board of Directors and ManagementFILE URL | Copy the link below
Melexis N.V. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: