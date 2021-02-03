Persbericht - Voorwetenschap - Gereglementeerde informatie

Tussentijdse verklaring, opgesteld door de Raad van Bestuur
Ieper, België - 3 februari 2021, 07.00 uur CET


Geachte,

hieronder vindt u de link naar ons meest recente persbericht:

https://www.melexis.com/nl/news/2021/3feb2021-melexis-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-and-management

Bijlage