Persbericht - Voorwetenschap - Gereglementeerde informatie
Tussentijdse verklaring, opgesteld door de Raad van Bestuur
Ieper, België - 3 februari 2021, 07.00 uur CET
Geachte,
hieronder vindt u de link naar ons meest recente persbericht:
https://www.melexis.com/nl/news/2021/3feb2021-melexis-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-and-management
Bijlage
Melexis N.V.
Ieper, BELGIUM
PR_NL_Melexis_Changes in Board of Directors and ManagementFILE URL | Copy the link below
Melexis N.V. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: