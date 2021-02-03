Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 February 2021
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2020
The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2020.
In March 2020 we downwardly adjusted our expectations for net profit for the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. During the year we have built up large management reserves for handling of any later impairment charges. However, the bank’s core income was not negatively affected as we had expected in March. We therefore upwardly adjusted our expectations in October. The 2020 profit before tax was realised at the upper end of our expectations.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Total core income
|2,179
|2,116
|2,001
|1,917
|1,861
|Total expenses and depreciation
|788
|805
|866
|845
|815
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|1,391
|1,311
|1,135
|1,072
|1,046
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|223
|100
|43
|70
|211
|Core earnings
|1,168
|1,211
|1,092
|1,002
|835
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-9
|+49
|+77
|+84
|+78
|Special costs
|15
|15
|217
|22
|22
|Profit before tax
|1,144
|1,245
|952
|1,064
|891
2020 – highlights
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
