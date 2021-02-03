Financial report for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020
|PROFIT AND LOSS
|2020
|2019
|Growth
as reported
|Growth
at CER*
|DKK million
|Net sales
|126,946
|122,021
|4%
|7%
|Operating profit
|54,126
|52,483
|3%
|7%
|Net profit
|42,138
|38,951
|8%
|N/A
|Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)
|18.01
|16.38
|10%
|N/A
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019).
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are very satisfied with the progress on our Strategic Aspirations in 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19. This was only possible due to the commitment from all our employees. The financial results reflect sales growth in both International Operations and North America Operations driven by more patients using our GLP-1 treatments. Within R&D, key milestones in the fourth quarter were the regulatory submissions of semaglutide 2.4 mg which has the potential to redefine the treatment of obesity. In 2021, we will continue our focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical trial programmes than ever to meet the unmet needs of people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases."
On 3 February 2021 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 7.00 am EST, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.
|Financial calendar
|10 February 2021
|Deadline for shareholder proposals to the Annual General Meeting
|25 March 2021
|Annual General Meeting
|5 May 2021
|Financial statement for the first three months of 2021
|5 August 2021
|Financial statement for the first six months of 2021
|3 November 2021
|Financial statement for the first nine months of 2021
