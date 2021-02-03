Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release – Insider Information February 3, 2021 at 9.15 am

DOVRE GROUP PLC CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AND POSTPONES ITS AGM



Dovre Group expects the Group's net sales and operating profit for 2020 to be consistent with the Group's previously released guidance for 2020.

The Group expects its 2020 net sales to be approximately EUR 77.5 million and in constant currencies EUR 82.7 million (83.1 million in 2019). The Group expects its operating profit to be approximately EUR 2.4 million (2.0 million in 2019 excluding non-recurring items of +0.7 million). Dovre's equity investment into renewable bioenergy company SaraRasa will have a positive impact on the result of the Group. The figures of 2020 are based on unaudited information.

Dovre will issue its guidance for 2021 together with its financial reporting at the latest on April 28, 2021.

Due to Corona vaccine delays Dovre postpones its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 10, 2021, with the expectation of being able to hold a physical presence meeting.

Dovre Group's financial statements bulletin for 2020 will be released on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Dovre Group's guidance for 2020 (April 28, 2020):

The impact of the pandemic, oil price and currencies on Dovre's operations and business environment will depend on the duration and extent of the crisis. Based on the current situation, Dovre’s net sales are expected to be slightly below 2019 and the operating profit is expected to be in line with 2019 excluding non-recurring items and currency effects. Due to the company's healthy balance sheet and sound business, we still consider Dovre's long-term growth opportunities and prospects to be good.

Owing to the company's silent period lasting until February 25, 2021, the company will not provide any further information concerning this bulletin.



DOVRE GROUP PLC

Arve Jensen, CEO

Tel. +47 9060 7811

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com .



