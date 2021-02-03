In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following:

 January 2021January 2020Change
Passengers121 116617 374-80.4%
Finland - Sweden24 568182 146-86.5%
Estonia - Finland93 279328 241-71.6%
Estonia - Sweden3 26963 455-94.8%
Latvia - Sweden043 532-100.0%
    
Cargo Units27 28329 786-8.4%
Finland - Sweden5 4156 876-21.2%
Estonia - Finland18 46917 9952.6%
Estonia - Sweden3 3993 830-11.3%
Latvia - Sweden01 085-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles37 45372 965-48.7%
Finland - Sweden3 8868 329-53.3%
Estonia - Finland33 41956 520-40.9%
Estonia - Sweden1484 284-96.5%
Latvia - Sweden03 832-100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in January 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
January results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.  


