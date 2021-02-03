﻿ ﻿

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S Skjern 3 February 2021

Nikolaj Plads 6

1007 København K

Annoncement 2/2021

• Profits before tax of DKK 143,8 million

• Equity yielded interest of 13.7 % before tax

• Core earnings amounted to DKK 154,7 million

• Net interest and fee income increased by 3.9 % to DKK 347,5 million



• Impairment raises to DKK 32,9 million, corresponding to 0.4 % of loans and guarantees

• Loans amounted to DKK 4,225 million and deposits amounted to DKK 6,464 million

• Satisfactory capital ratio of 21.2 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %

• Core profit in 2021 is expected to be in the range of DKK 140 – 155 million

Skjern Bank

Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Per Munck

Chairman of the Board Director

Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at 21 73 30 04.

