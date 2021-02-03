Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship been awarded a 5.7-million-euro contract with a major European shipyard for the delivery of two advanced wastewater purification systems.



The Scanship systems will be installed on two cruise ships to enter service in 2024 and 2026. The vessels will be operated under European brand and in joint venture with one of the largest Miami based cruise ship companies. Scanship has previously equipped six cruise ships under the same European brand.

The technology to be delivered by Scanship will purify all wastewater generated from 6,500 people onboard to the highest international discharge regulations, in line with newly enforced Baltic sea standard and according to continuous Alaskan water discharge requirements.

The contract includes a 5.7 million euro option contract for two additional vessels.

“The cruise industry is undergoing its most disruptive period in history, still with focus on post pandemic growth by maintaining its large newbuild programs. We are both thrilled and humbled by this new contract, as it demonstrates industry ambitions and signals continuous commitment for sustainable operations to protect our oceans”; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.





