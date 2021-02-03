New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perlite Market by Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360241/?utm_source=GNW

6%, in terms of value



Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing material in the Perlite market during the forecast period.

Industrial is the fastest-growing material segment in the perlite market.Perlite offers high-performance fillers for plastics and cement and acts as a filtering agent for petroleum, water treatment, and geothermal wells.



In the industrial sector, expanded perlite is widely used for cryogenic insulation; it also provides insulation to pipelines of industrial gases.



The construction industry is expected to lead the Perlite market during the forecast period.

The construction industry was the largest consumer of perlite, in terms of value, in 2019.The construction sector is the most important and the largest end-user segment, accounting for almost 50% of the overall perlite market.



This sector comprises the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings. Perlite is widely used in this sector as it has outstanding insulation properties and is also lightweight owing to which it is widely used for loose-fill insulation in masonry construction.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for Perlite.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market of perlite, with China and India being the major emerging markets.The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for perlite from the intimate apparel and the sportswear industries.



China is a major manufacturer of perlite and had the highest consumption of perlite. It accounted for a share of about 56.6% of the perlite market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 8%, and South America - 2%



The perlite market comprises major solution providers, such as Imerys Minerals (UK), Keltech Energies (India), Dupré Minerals (England), Amol Dicalite (India), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the perlite market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the perlite market based on form, application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the perlite market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in perlite market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for perlite

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05360241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001