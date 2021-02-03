New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market by Family Type, Form, Trait, Crop Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04880632/?utm_source=GNW

It is a perennial plant and is grown in temperate regions.



Tomato is one of the world’s most important vegetable crop.There are 7,500 varieties of tomatoes, including beefsteak, plum tomatoes, pear tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, and grape tomatoes.



Tomatoes require cross-pollination for growth. China, India, the U.S., Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Italy, and Uzbekistan are among the largest producers of tomatoes. Israel exports more than USD 2 billion worth of produce tomatoes are its fourth-largest commodity and is among the world’s top developers of better-looking, better-tasting, disease-resistant and more nutritious varieties. These factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The market for Solanaceae segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Solanaceae belongs to the family of flowering plants, and includes plants such as tomato, pepper, eggplant, potato, belladonna, and nightshade. They are grown in sub-tropical climates where the rainfall is around 600 to 700 millimeters.

The family of Solanaceae has an approximate of 75 genera and 2,000 species of herbs, shrubs, and small trees.. Tomatoes are among the world’s most produced vegetables after potatoes and it faces a strong demand from the food processing industry. Other vegetables in the Solanaceae variety which also have a strong demand include eggplant, and peppers. The demand for peppers and tomatoes are high in international markets such as Spain, the Netherlands, France, and the US.



Fruit & vegetable seeds market by form, inorganic seed segment account for the largest share

Inorganic seeds need fertilizers to promote growth, insecticides to reduce pests and diseases, and chemical herbicides to manage weeds that affect growth.These seeds are grown mostly in conventional farms and are easily available.



Consumers buy inorganic seeds as they are cheaper than organic seeds. The quality standards of inorganic foods are also slightly lower than those of organic foods, and they are sold with normal quality approval labels.



The conventional segment of the fruit & vegetable seeds market is projected to account for the largest share

By trait, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.Conventional seeds are those that are genetically altered using traditional breeding techniques except biotechnology and are not certified as organic.



They possess characteristics such as faster growth, higher yields, pest and disease resistance, larger size, or sweeter fruit.They are regarded as a source of, or rich in, vitamin C according to the recommendations of the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency.



In addition, they contribute to meet the nutritional requirements of vitamin A.As consumer demand and expectations from the food industry continue to evolve, the opportunities for conventional seeds is also increasing.



Conventionally produced tomatoes, apples, and carrots seeds are hybridized to get good shape, color, and size. Conventional seeds hold a larger market size in the fruit & vegetable seeds market owing to the fact that very few varieties of these seeds have been approved within genetically modified offerings.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global fruit & vegetable seeds market

Major reasons for the extraordinary growth of the market over the past few years are the continuous increase in population and the support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase production of fruits and vegetables to meet the burgeoning demand for food products.This shift toward industrial and food crops to gain better market value is expected to influence the Asia Pacific commercial seeds market.



The seed trade is highly international with large volumes of seed shipped across borders to meet farmers’ demand across the Asia and Pacific region. According to Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA), in 2018, more than USD 4.1 billion worth of sowing seed was traded in the region, constituting about 14% of the global seed trade. This trade is essential for the region’s food and nutrition security and economic prosperity. This is a concerning trend considering that most countries in the region are highly dependent on seed imports for some of their cultivated crops to ensure their food and nutrition security.



Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Takii & Co Ltd (Japan), UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India), DLF (Denmark), Mahyo (India), Longping Hitech (China), Enza Zaden (Netherlands), FMC Corporation (US), Vikima Seeds (Denmark), East-West Seeds (Thailand), RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT EN ZAADHANDELBY (Netherlands), Stark Ayres (South Africa), Bejo Zaden BV (Netherlands), Tokita Sementi (Japan), Vina Seeds (Vietnam), Bioseed (India), Technisem (France), Simlaw Seeds (Kenya), and Mahinra Agri Business ( India)



