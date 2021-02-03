New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluid Management Systems Market by Product, Application End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04477040/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets are expected to provide significant opportunities for providers of fluid management systems and accessories. However, the high cost of endosurgical procedures, a lack of awareness, and the dearth of sufficient surgeons may affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.



Based on product, the disposables & accessories segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into systems and disposables & accessories.The fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of these systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



Based on type, the dialyzers segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fluid management systems market is segmented into Dialyzers, insufflators, suction/evacuation and irrigation systems, fluid waste management systems, fluid warming systems, and other standalone fluid management systems.The dialyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the standalone fluid management systems market in 2019.



The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increase in the number of end-stage kidney patients, along with the increase in the number of dialysis centers across the globe.



Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy, application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly driven by the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide



Hospitals end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The large share and high growth rate of this segment can mainly be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the increasing government & private funding for hospitals.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The large share of this region can be attributed to the growth in the aging and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of dialysis centers, rising usage of single-use disposable accessories, and advancements in technologies.



Moreover, considering the increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand and adoption of endoscopic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures are expected to increase in North America in the coming years. This, in turn, will further drive the growth of the North American fluid management systems and accessories market in the coming years.



Key players in the fluid management systems and accessories market

The key players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Thermedx, LLC. (US), COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany), and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).



